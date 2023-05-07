The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Johnny Horton tops off our pile of old records this week, then the usual mixed bag of blues from Howlin' Wolf, gospel harmony from the Internes, country harmony from the Everly Brothers and a new group, Lookout Tower. Rosetta Howard and the Harlem Hamfats do the laundry, Milton Brown takes off and Jerry Lee Lewis does some twistin'.
Artist - Title Year
Johnny Horton - Long Rocky Road 1951
Gospel Solotones - Sweet Honey In The Rock 1962
Myra Taylor With Jimmy Keith's Orchestra - Take It Easy, Greasy 1946
The York Brothers - Chicken Blues 1951
Johnny Ace - Follow the Rule 1952
Jerry Lee Lewis - I've Been Twistin' 1962
Lonnie Johnson - Bewildered 1948
Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Taking Off 1934
Rosco Gordon - No More Doggin' 1952
Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - Johnny Booker 1947
Lookout Tower - Frozen Ground 2023
The Everly Brothers - I Wonder If I Care As Much 1957
Margie Day - Ho Ho 1955
Merl Lindsay - Eager Beaver 1952
The Internes - When You Pray 1958
Howlin' Wolf - Moanin' At Midnight 1951
Rosetta Howard and Hamfoot Ham - Let Your Linen Hang Low 1937
Joe Houston - Hurricane 1952
Lattie Moore - Pull Down The Blinds 1954
Bill Doggett - Slow Walk 1956

00:58:00 1 May 7, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 