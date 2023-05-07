Johnny Horton tops off our pile of old records this week, then the usual mixed bag of blues from Howlin' Wolf, gospel harmony from the Internes, country harmony from the Everly Brothers and a new group, Lookout Tower. Rosetta Howard and the Harlem Hamfats do the laundry, Milton Brown takes off and Jerry Lee Lewis does some twistin'.
Artist - Title Year Johnny Horton - Long Rocky Road 1951 Gospel Solotones - Sweet Honey In The Rock 1962 Myra Taylor With Jimmy Keith's Orchestra - Take It Easy, Greasy 1946 The York Brothers - Chicken Blues 1951 Johnny Ace - Follow the Rule 1952 Jerry Lee Lewis - I've Been Twistin' 1962 Lonnie Johnson - Bewildered 1948 Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Taking Off 1934 Rosco Gordon - No More Doggin' 1952 Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - Johnny Booker 1947 Lookout Tower - Frozen Ground 2023 The Everly Brothers - I Wonder If I Care As Much 1957 Margie Day - Ho Ho 1955 Merl Lindsay - Eager Beaver 1952 The Internes - When You Pray 1958 Howlin' Wolf - Moanin' At Midnight 1951 Rosetta Howard and Hamfoot Ham - Let Your Linen Hang Low 1937 Joe Houston - Hurricane 1952 Lattie Moore - Pull Down The Blinds 1954 Bill Doggett - Slow Walk 1956