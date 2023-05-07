Episode 134, May 7, 2023 A pile of old records, the forgotten history of popular music

Subtitle:

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Summary: Johnny Horton tops off our pile of old records this week, then the usual mixed bag of blues from Howlin' Wolf, gospel harmony from the Internes, country harmony from the Everly Brothers and a new group, Lookout Tower. Rosetta Howard and the Harlem Hamfats do the laundry, Milton Brown takes off and Jerry Lee Lewis does some twistin'.

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title Year

Johnny Horton - Long Rocky Road 1951

Gospel Solotones - Sweet Honey In The Rock 1962

Myra Taylor With Jimmy Keith's Orchestra - Take It Easy, Greasy 1946

The York Brothers - Chicken Blues 1951

Johnny Ace - Follow the Rule 1952

Jerry Lee Lewis - I've Been Twistin' 1962

Lonnie Johnson - Bewildered 1948

Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Taking Off 1934

Rosco Gordon - No More Doggin' 1952

Cousin Emmy and her Kinfolks - Johnny Booker 1947

Lookout Tower - Frozen Ground 2023

The Everly Brothers - I Wonder If I Care As Much 1957

Margie Day - Ho Ho 1955

Merl Lindsay - Eager Beaver 1952

The Internes - When You Pray 1958

Howlin' Wolf - Moanin' At Midnight 1951

Rosetta Howard and Hamfoot Ham - Let Your Linen Hang Low 1937

Joe Houston - Hurricane 1952

Lattie Moore - Pull Down The Blinds 1954

Bill Doggett - Slow Walk 1956



