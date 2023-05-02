(1.) Open Your Mind - ATBAN Klann (2.) The World Is A Ghetto - Ahmad Jamal 73 (3.) Sustah Sustah - Ahmad Jamal 73 (4.) Track 7 - 9th Wonder (5.) Mooogdaamm - Bun (6.) Plastic Bambo - Thousand Knives of Ryuichi Sakamoto (7.) Be Your Girl -Teedra Moses (8.) One On One - Nas (9.) It's On You - Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth (10.) The Awakening - Ahmad Jamal Trio (11.) You Go To My Head - All Of You (12.) Autumn's Evening Breeze - The Sound Providers (13.) Love Story - Elaquent (14.) Energy Flow - BTTB (15.) You're My Everything - The Awakening (16.) The Renaissance - All Natural ft. Lone Catalysts (17.) Pastures - Jamal Plays Jamal (18.) Precious Metals - da Grassroots ft. Ghetto Concept (19.) The Crow - OC (20.) Zen-Gun - Illustrated Musical Encyclopedia (21.) Bibo no Aozora - 1996 (22.) Autumn Leaves - Roku (23.) Can't Be Friends (instrumental w/Trey Songz hook) - Mario Winans (24.) Open The Door - The Last Emperor Soundtrack (25.) Prevail - Danegurous (26.) Shining Boy and Little Randy (piano live) (27.) Snowfall - Idealism
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.