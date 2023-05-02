The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Jamal/Sakamoto Hour
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
(1.) Open Your Mind - ATBAN Klann
(2.) The World Is A Ghetto - Ahmad Jamal 73
(3.) Sustah Sustah - Ahmad Jamal 73
(4.) Track 7 - 9th Wonder
(5.) Mooogdaamm - Bun
(6.) Plastic Bambo - Thousand Knives of Ryuichi Sakamoto
(7.) Be Your Girl -Teedra Moses
(8.) One On One - Nas
(9.) It's On You - Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth
(10.) The Awakening - Ahmad Jamal Trio
(11.) You Go To My Head - All Of You
(12.) Autumn's Evening Breeze - The Sound Providers
(13.) Love Story - Elaquent
(14.) Energy Flow - BTTB
(15.) You're My Everything - The Awakening
(16.) The Renaissance - All Natural ft. Lone Catalysts
(17.) Pastures - Jamal Plays Jamal
(18.) Precious Metals - da Grassroots ft. Ghetto Concept
(19.) The Crow - OC
(20.) Zen-Gun - Illustrated Musical Encyclopedia
(21.) Bibo no Aozora - 1996
(22.) Autumn Leaves - Roku
(23.) Can't Be Friends (instrumental w/Trey Songz hook) - Mario Winans
(24.) Open The Door - The Last Emperor Soundtrack
(25.) Prevail - Danegurous
(26.) Shining Boy and Little Randy (piano live)
(27.) Snowfall - Idealism
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:59:08 1 May 2, 2023
Gammatorium
 00:59:08  192Kbps mp3
3 Download File...
 