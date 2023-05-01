Summary: Irony: May Day was established by international labor and socialist parties in recognition of the heroic fight of American workers to win the 8 hour day for everyone and to remember the Haymarket martyrs hanged in Chicago for being anarchists. In countries around the world May Day has become a recognized holiday. But not in the US and Canada, where the fear of the memorializing the Chicago moment and example makes the plutocrats try to hide that which is actually known to the whole world.