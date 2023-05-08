The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
the edge we are on
Weekly Program
Jean-Marc Jancovici
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Did you know energy is free, and Peak Oil is not dead? French expert in technology, energy, and climate, Jean-Marc Jancovici. Jean-Marc is a Professor, author of several books, the latest being “Sleep quiet until 2100, and other misunderstandings about climate and energy”. His first in-depth English radio interview.
Interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:59 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

