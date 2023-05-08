This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Jean-Marc Jancovici: Whistling Past the Graveyard
Series:
Radio Ecoshock Show
Subtitle: the edge we are on
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jean-Marc Jancovici
Contributor:
Alex Smith Contact Contributor
Summary: Did you know energy is free, and Peak Oil is not dead? French expert in technology, energy, and climate, Jean-Marc Jancovici. Jean-Marc is a Professor, author of several books, the latest being “Sleep quiet until 2100, and other misunderstandings about climate and energy”. His first in-depth English radio interview.
Credits: Interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:59 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.
