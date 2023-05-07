May 7, 2023: Nusantara beat

Summary: Reggae covers of an artist you've definitely already heard; traditional sounds from Mali and Senegal you probably haven't yet heard; a new Indonesian band from the Netherlands that you most likely haven't yet heard; and an hour of African dusties: Ghanaian and Nigerian highlife, mbaqanga from South Africa, and east African Swahili rumba and benga

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Notes: Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Easy Star All-Stars | USA | Rock 'N' Roll Suicide (feat Macy Gray) | Ziggy Stardub | Easy Star | 2023

The Wally Brothers | Jamaica-Cuba-England UK | The Man Who Sold The World | The Man Who Sold The World - Single | Explosion | 1974

Easy Star All-Stars | USA-Jamaica | Moonage Daydream (feat Naomi Cowan) | Ziggy Stardub | Easy Star | 2023

Jahrukus | Australia | Ashes To Ashes | Ashes To Ashes - Single | Soul Messin' | 2021-2008



Namian Sidibé | Mali | Souna | Namian Sidibé | Sahel Sounds | 2023

Lamine Sonko | Senegal-Australia | Taamo | Taamo - Single | Hopestreet | 2023

Inna Baba Coulibaly | Mali | Polel Wari | Djilly Kawral | Remote | 2023



Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Djanger | Djanger / Borondong Garing - Single | Bongo Joe / Lamunai | 2023

Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Borondong Garing | Djanger / Borondong Garing - Single | Bongo Joe / Lamunai | 2023

Dzian! | C'ville USA-Taiwan | Ni Wa Wa | Ali Shan A' Go-Go | self-released | 2011

Dengue Fever | Cambodia-USA | Thank You Goodbye | Cannibal Courtship | Concord | 2011



Ebo Taylor | Ghana | Enye Nyame Nko | Ebo Taylor & The Pelikans | Comet | 2023-1976

Osayomore Joseph & His Ulele Power Sound | Nigeria | Ororo No De Fade | Ororo No De Fade | Supremedisk | 1983



Mahlathini & The Mahotella Queens | South Africa | Kwa Volondiya | Music Inferno: The Indestructible Beat Tour 1988-89 | Umsakazo | 2023-1988

Elias Maluleke & Mavambe Girls | South Africa | Khombo Ranga | Jive Xibeiana | RPM | 1981

The Big Four | South Africa | Wenzani Umoya | Next Stop … Soweto: Township Sounds From The Golden Age Of Mbaqanga | Strut | 2010-1975

The Rainbows | South Africa | Futhi (Again) | Zulu Jive: Umbaqanga | Earthworks | 1983

Malcolm McLaren | England UK-South Africa | Jive My Baby | Duck Rock | Charisma | 1983



Kagundo 'D' Boys | Kenya | Uchawi Ni Mbaya | East African Highway: More Gems From The Golden Age Of Benga And Rumba | No Wahala Sound | 2023-1983

D.O. Misiani & Orchestra D.O. 7 Shirati Jazz | Tanzania-Kenya | Wang Ni To Iringo | Wang Ni To Iringo - single | A.I. | 1979

Issa Juma & Super Wanyika Stars | Tanzania-Kenya | Maria | Sigalame II | Editions FrancAfrique | 1986



