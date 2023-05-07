Reggae covers of an artist you've definitely already heard; traditional sounds from Mali and Senegal you probably haven't yet heard; a new Indonesian band from the Netherlands that you most likely haven't yet heard; and an hour of African dusties: Ghanaian and Nigerian highlife, mbaqanga from South Africa, and east African Swahili rumba and benga
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Easy Star All-Stars | USA | Rock 'N' Roll Suicide (feat Macy Gray) | Ziggy Stardub | Easy Star | 2023 The Wally Brothers | Jamaica-Cuba-England UK | The Man Who Sold The World | The Man Who Sold The World - Single | Explosion | 1974 Easy Star All-Stars | USA-Jamaica | Moonage Daydream (feat Naomi Cowan) | Ziggy Stardub | Easy Star | 2023 Jahrukus | Australia | Ashes To Ashes | Ashes To Ashes - Single | Soul Messin' | 2021-2008
Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Djanger | Djanger / Borondong Garing - Single | Bongo Joe / Lamunai | 2023 Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Borondong Garing | Djanger / Borondong Garing - Single | Bongo Joe / Lamunai | 2023 Dzian! | C'ville USA-Taiwan | Ni Wa Wa | Ali Shan A' Go-Go | self-released | 2011 Dengue Fever | Cambodia-USA | Thank You Goodbye | Cannibal Courtship | Concord | 2011
Ebo Taylor | Ghana | Enye Nyame Nko | Ebo Taylor & The Pelikans | Comet | 2023-1976 Osayomore Joseph & His Ulele Power Sound | Nigeria | Ororo No De Fade | Ororo No De Fade | Supremedisk | 1983
Mahlathini & The Mahotella Queens | South Africa | Kwa Volondiya | Music Inferno: The Indestructible Beat Tour 1988-89 | Umsakazo | 2023-1988 Elias Maluleke & Mavambe Girls | South Africa | Khombo Ranga | Jive Xibeiana | RPM | 1981 The Big Four | South Africa | Wenzani Umoya | Next Stop … Soweto: Township Sounds From The Golden Age Of Mbaqanga | Strut | 2010-1975 The Rainbows | South Africa | Futhi (Again) | Zulu Jive: Umbaqanga | Earthworks | 1983 Malcolm McLaren | England UK-South Africa | Jive My Baby | Duck Rock | Charisma | 1983
Kagundo 'D' Boys | Kenya | Uchawi Ni Mbaya | East African Highway: More Gems From The Golden Age Of Benga And Rumba | No Wahala Sound | 2023-1983 D.O. Misiani & Orchestra D.O. 7 Shirati Jazz | Tanzania-Kenya | Wang Ni To Iringo | Wang Ni To Iringo - single | A.I. | 1979 Issa Juma & Super Wanyika Stars | Tanzania-Kenya | Maria | Sigalame II | Editions FrancAfrique | 1986