Global A Go-Go
Reggae covers of an artist you've definitely already heard; traditional sounds from Mali and Senegal you probably haven't yet heard; a new Indonesian band from the Netherlands that you most likely haven't yet heard; and an hour of African dusties: Ghanaian and Nigerian highlife, mbaqanga from South Africa, and east African Swahili rumba and benga
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Easy Star All-Stars | USA | Rock 'N' Roll Suicide (feat Macy Gray) | Ziggy Stardub | Easy Star | 2023
The Wally Brothers | Jamaica-Cuba-England UK | The Man Who Sold The World | The Man Who Sold The World - Single | Explosion | 1974
Easy Star All-Stars | USA-Jamaica | Moonage Daydream (feat Naomi Cowan) | Ziggy Stardub | Easy Star | 2023
Jahrukus | Australia | Ashes To Ashes | Ashes To Ashes - Single | Soul Messin' | 2021-2008

Namian Sidibé | Mali | Souna | Namian Sidibé | Sahel Sounds | 2023
Lamine Sonko | Senegal-Australia | Taamo | Taamo - Single | Hopestreet | 2023
Inna Baba Coulibaly | Mali | Polel Wari | Djilly Kawral | Remote | 2023

Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Djanger | Djanger / Borondong Garing - Single | Bongo Joe / Lamunai | 2023
Nusantara Beat | Netherlands-Indonesia | Borondong Garing | Djanger / Borondong Garing - Single | Bongo Joe / Lamunai | 2023
Dzian! | C'ville USA-Taiwan | Ni Wa Wa | Ali Shan A' Go-Go | self-released | 2011
Dengue Fever | Cambodia-USA | Thank You Goodbye | Cannibal Courtship | Concord | 2011

Ebo Taylor | Ghana | Enye Nyame Nko | Ebo Taylor & The Pelikans | Comet | 2023-1976
Osayomore Joseph & His Ulele Power Sound | Nigeria | Ororo No De Fade | Ororo No De Fade | Supremedisk | 1983

Mahlathini & The Mahotella Queens | South Africa | Kwa Volondiya | Music Inferno: The Indestructible Beat Tour 1988-89 | Umsakazo | 2023-1988
Elias Maluleke & Mavambe Girls | South Africa | Khombo Ranga | Jive Xibeiana | RPM | 1981
The Big Four | South Africa | Wenzani Umoya | Next Stop … Soweto: Township Sounds From The Golden Age Of Mbaqanga | Strut | 2010-1975
The Rainbows | South Africa | Futhi (Again) | Zulu Jive: Umbaqanga | Earthworks | 1983
Malcolm McLaren | England UK-South Africa | Jive My Baby | Duck Rock | Charisma | 1983

Kagundo 'D' Boys | Kenya | Uchawi Ni Mbaya | East African Highway: More Gems From The Golden Age Of Benga And Rumba | No Wahala Sound | 2023-1983
D.O. Misiani & Orchestra D.O. 7 Shirati Jazz | Tanzania-Kenya | Wang Ni To Iringo | Wang Ni To Iringo - single | A.I. | 1979
Issa Juma & Super Wanyika Stars | Tanzania-Kenya | Maria | Sigalame II | Editions FrancAfrique | 1986

