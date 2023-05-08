The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Canadian Electronic Top 10
Counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast
Weekly Program
Sean Savage
 Amplified Radio Network  Contact Contributor
Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
The Canadian Electronic Top 10 counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favourites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to.

seansavage.ca
All Socials: @themixsessions

01. Ink, Gremlinz - B-Boy Convention (Gremlinz Dub Mix)
02. DVBBS - After Hours
03. Sydney Blu - The Night Has Come (Original Mix)
04. Super Plage - Foret magique
05. Hatiras - Sweet Darlin

CLASSIC CUT
06. The Boomtang Boys - Popcorn (Like Butta) - Featuring Fred

07. Daniel Dubb, Kyla Millette - On My Mind
08. Paul Chin - Variant Dodge

FRESHLY PRESSED
09. Noah Pred - Calabi-Yau

10. Simon Doty, Ruth Royall - Tattoo
11. Jayda G - Circle Back Around

ONE TO WATCH
12. Pulse Plant - Deconstruct

13. Somna, Sarah de Warren - Satellites

8.5.23. The Canadian Electronic Top 10 Download Program Podcast
1 hour self contained show.
00:00:00 1 May 8, 2023
Toronto,Canada
