8.5.23. The Canadian Electronic Top 10

Subtitle: Counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Summary: Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca

Credits: 2023 Sean Savage

seansavage.ca

All Socials: @themixsessions



01. Ink, Gremlinz - B-Boy Convention (Gremlinz Dub Mix)

02. DVBBS - After Hours

03. Sydney Blu - The Night Has Come (Original Mix)

04. Super Plage - Foret magique

05. Hatiras - Sweet Darlin



CLASSIC CUT

06. The Boomtang Boys - Popcorn (Like Butta) - Featuring Fred



07. Daniel Dubb, Kyla Millette - On My Mind

08. Paul Chin - Variant Dodge



FRESHLY PRESSED

09. Noah Pred - Calabi-Yau



10. Simon Doty, Ruth Royall - Tattoo

11. Jayda G - Circle Back Around



ONE TO WATCH

12. Pulse Plant - Deconstruct



13. Somna, Sarah de Warren - Satellites





