Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Founder of Abortion Dream Team sentenced
Alex, an anarcha-feminist, member of the Szpila activism cooperative that secures lawyers for protesters
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Alex describes the tactics of the ruling Law and Justice Party in Poland, and its government's effects on immigrants, sexual minorities, and particularly on the right to abortion. Focus on the case of Justyna Wydrzyńska , founder of Women on the Net, which shares information on abortion, contraception, and sex education. Justyna is also a founder of the Abortion Dream Team, which offers practical services to help abortion seekers get pills and appointments. She was charged with assisting in an abortion, convicted, and now intends to appeal.
A WINGS update of "Abortion rights and repression in Poland". Interviewer: Emma Hart of Women on the Line, a weekly program out of 3CR Radio (Naarm/Melbourne) (3cr.or.au/womenontheline); Update, Frieda Werden. Women on the Line's theme music is by Ripley Kavara. WINGS theme music is adapted with permission from Libana's album A Circle Is Cast.
To contact Szpila, including to donate, look for Szpila on Facebook, where the app translates from Polish https://www.facebook.com/kolektywszpila/
To find more episodes of Women on the Line, go to 3cr.org.au/womenontheline

1 May 8, 2023
Naarm/Melbourne, Australia; Canada
