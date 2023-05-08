Summary: Alex describes the tactics of the ruling Law and Justice Party in Poland, and its government's effects on immigrants, sexual minorities, and particularly on the right to abortion. Focus on the case of Justyna Wydrzyńska , founder of Women on the Net, which shares information on abortion, contraception, and sex education. Justyna is also a founder of the Abortion Dream Team, which offers practical services to help abortion seekers get pills and appointments. She was charged with assisting in an abortion, convicted, and now intends to appeal.