Haberdasher here and I am excited Cause and Effect today. Our featured artist today is Lucinda Williams. Lucinda is on a tear. Although she suffered a stroke in November 2020, she is back touring – playing to sold-out shows filled with “Lu-natics” fans that can’t get enough of her and she seemingly feels the same way.



She has her first record in 4 years coming out in June and she just released her memoir, Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You. I caught her live Tuesday night and am reading her new book, so it seemed like the perfect time to do this show.



Lucinda Williams New York Comeback Stories From a Rock and Roll Heart Highway 20 Records

Ethel Merman and Broadway Cast You Can't Get a Man With a Gun Annie Get Your Gun Copyright Group

Joan Baez Donna Donna The Queen of Folk Music Intermusic - X5 Music Group

Ray Charles Careless Love Modern Sounds In Country and Western Music, Vols 1 & 2 Concord Records

Errol Garner Penthouse Serenade The Complete Savoy Master Takes Savoy

Lucinda Williams Sharp Cutting Wings (Song to a Poet) Happy Woman Blues Floating World

Lucinda Williams Bus to Baton Rouge Essence Lost Highway Records

Reverend Pearly Brown God Don't Never Change You're Gonna Need that Pure Religion Arhoolie Records

Howlin' Wolf I Asked for Water (She Gave Me Gasoline) The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection: His Best Geffen*

Memphis Minnie Me and My Chaffeur Blues The Best of Memphis Minnie Excess Music

Robert Johnson Ramblin' On My Mind The Complete Recordings Columbia

Hank Williams & His Drifting Cowboys Jambalaya Drifting Cowboys & Hank Williams' You Win Again Charly Records

Bob Dylan From a Buick 6 Highway 61 Revisited Columbia

Bonnie Raitt Women Be Wise (Live at the American Music Hall, San Francisco, May 1976) The Bonnie Raitt Collection Rhino/Warner Records

Mary Margaret O'Hara Year In Song Miss America Mary Margaret O'Hara

Tricky Joseph Knowle West Boy Domino Recording Co

R. L. Burnside Let My Baby Ride Come On In Fat Possum

Audioslave Show Me How to Live Audioslave Epic

Atmosphere Bitter Southsiders Rhymesayers

Lucinda Williams Righteously World Without Tears Lost Highway Records

Dorothy Moore Misty Blue Misty Blue Malaco Records

Loretta Lynn Fist City Fist City MCA Nashville

Lucinda Williams You Can't Rule Me Good Souls Better Angels Highway 20 Records

Lucinda Williams West Memphis Down Where the Spirit Meets the Bone Highway 20 Records

Johnny Rodriguez Big Red Sun Blues You Can Say That Again Shout!

Mary Chapin Carpenter Passionate Kisses Come On Come On Columbia

Margo Price Hurtin' (On the Bottle) Midwest Farmer's Daughter Third Man Records

Kasey Chambers We're All Gonna Die Someday The Captain Asylum/Warner Records

Jesse Malin Shane (feat. Lucinda Williams) Sunset Kids Wicked Cool Records

