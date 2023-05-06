The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Cause and Effect
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
I am guest-hosting WRIR's Cause and Effect Show today. It is one of my favorites to host and to listen to. Each week the host selects an artist than digs deep into the bands and artists that influenced the featured performer and in turns the bands and artists they influenced. Stream the show every Saturday from 1 PM to 3 PM @ www.wrir.org.
Hey Listeners,

Haberdasher here and I am excited Cause and Effect today. Our featured artist today is Lucinda Williams. Lucinda is on a tear. Although she suffered a stroke in November 2020, she is back touring – playing to sold-out shows filled with “Lu-natics” fans that can’t get enough of her and she seemingly feels the same way.

She has her first record in 4 years coming out in June and she just released her memoir, Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You. I caught her live Tuesday night and am reading her new book, so it seemed like the perfect time to do this show.

Enjoy!

The Haberdasher

Lucinda Williams New York Comeback Stories From a Rock and Roll Heart Highway 20 Records
Ethel Merman and Broadway Cast You Can't Get a Man With a Gun Annie Get Your Gun Copyright Group
Joan Baez Donna Donna The Queen of Folk Music Intermusic - X5 Music Group
Ray Charles Careless Love Modern Sounds In Country and Western Music, Vols 1 & 2 Concord Records
Errol Garner Penthouse Serenade The Complete Savoy Master Takes Savoy
Lucinda Williams Sharp Cutting Wings (Song to a Poet) Happy Woman Blues Floating World
Lucinda Williams Bus to Baton Rouge Essence Lost Highway Records
Reverend Pearly Brown God Don't Never Change You're Gonna Need that Pure Religion Arhoolie Records
Howlin' Wolf I Asked for Water (She Gave Me Gasoline) The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection: His Best Geffen*
Memphis Minnie Me and My Chaffeur Blues The Best of Memphis Minnie Excess Music
Robert Johnson Ramblin' On My Mind The Complete Recordings Columbia
Hank Williams & His Drifting Cowboys Jambalaya Drifting Cowboys & Hank Williams' You Win Again Charly Records
Bob Dylan From a Buick 6 Highway 61 Revisited Columbia
Bonnie Raitt Women Be Wise (Live at the American Music Hall, San Francisco, May 1976) The Bonnie Raitt Collection Rhino/Warner Records
Mary Margaret O'Hara Year In Song Miss America Mary Margaret O'Hara
Tricky Joseph Knowle West Boy Domino Recording Co
R. L. Burnside Let My Baby Ride Come On In Fat Possum
Audioslave Show Me How to Live Audioslave Epic
Atmosphere Bitter Southsiders Rhymesayers
Lucinda Williams Righteously World Without Tears Lost Highway Records
Dorothy Moore Misty Blue Misty Blue Malaco Records
Loretta Lynn Fist City Fist City MCA Nashville
Lucinda Williams You Can't Rule Me Good Souls Better Angels Highway 20 Records
Lucinda Williams West Memphis Down Where the Spirit Meets the Bone Highway 20 Records
Johnny Rodriguez Big Red Sun Blues You Can Say That Again Shout!
Mary Chapin Carpenter Passionate Kisses Come On Come On Columbia
Margo Price Hurtin' (On the Bottle) Midwest Farmer's Daughter Third Man Records
Kasey Chambers We're All Gonna Die Someday The Captain Asylum/Warner Records
Jesse Malin Shane (feat. Lucinda Williams) Sunset Kids Wicked Cool Records

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 May 6, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 