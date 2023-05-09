Playwright Robert Patrick takes his final bow; Uganda's Parliament rinses & repeats its Anti-Homosexuality Bill, Turkey's Erdogan relies on homophobia to win reelection, a Christian Youth Concert replaces Seoul Pride, Oklahoma's governor nixes PBS, Missoulans march for Zooey, Illinois and Maryland governors protect books and trans health, Pennsylvania's House approves a bill to ban bias against LGBTQ people, anti-DeSantis Floridians are busted amidst an avalanche of anti-queer bills, and Victoria's Premier denounces drag queen detractors. Those stories and more this week when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Ava Davis & Joe Boehnlein, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Brian DeShazor, with thanks to Vojislav Radovanovic and Jason Jenn of Art Documents. Additional material: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Sugarloaf; Odius Ari Desano.
