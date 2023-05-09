The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine for the wk of 05-08-23
Weekly Program
Kevin Stitt; Paul Takac; Dan Andrews; Robert Patrick, Bonnie Young; Andrew Mercado.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Playwright Robert Patrick takes his final bow; Uganda's Parliament rinses & repeats its Anti-Homosexuality Bill, Turkey's Erdogan relies on homophobia to win reelection, a Christian Youth Concert replaces Seoul Pride, Oklahoma's governor nixes PBS, Missoulans march for Zooey, Illinois and Maryland governors protect books and trans health, Pennsylvania's House approves a bill to ban bias against LGBTQ people, anti-DeSantis Floridians are busted amidst an avalanche of anti-queer bills, and Victoria's Premier denounces drag queen detractors.
Those stories and more this week when you find "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Ava Davis & Joe Boehnlein, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Brian DeShazor, with thanks to Vojislav Radovanovic and Jason Jenn of Art Documents. Additional material: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Sugarloaf; Odius Ari Desano.
May 9, 2023
Los Angeles, CA USA
