Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Sasha Buchert
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
The passage of time has generally moved us in the direction of increased dignity and rights for members of the LGBTQ community in this country, with marriage equality officially recognized in 2015. But since then, the US Supreme Court has taken a sharp turn to the right, and we are now looking at the erosion of some hard-fought gains. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to Sasha Buchert, a senior attorney at Lambda Legal about the many angles from which the right wing is attacking America’s LGBTQ community. We look at the battle to maintain fundamental human rights, talk about the struggles that transgender children are facing in states like Florida and Iowa, and examine the impact that uniformed LGBTQ personnel are making in the military, nearly a decade into achieving the right-to-serve openly. We also distinguish high-leverage legal issues from provocative but less substantive culture war misdirects.
Track: I Feel Love
Artist: Donna Summer
Album: N/A
Label: Casablanca
Year: 1977

Track: Freedom (George Michael Cover)
Artist: Anastasia Sheverenko & INGA
Album: N/A
Label: N/A
Year: N/A

Track: You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)
Artist: Sylvester
Album: Sylvester II
Label: Fantasy
Year: 1978

00:29:00 1 May 10, 2023
San Francisco
