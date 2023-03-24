The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Panels discussed Public & Private Land Return, Land Grant Universities, Indigenous Land Trusts, and Legal Recommendations
Ted Hernandez of the Wiyot Tribe, Geneva Thompson, and Dr. Cutcha Risling Baldy
The Land Back Symposium was a day-long event at Cal Poly Humboldt, Arcata, held on March 24. The meeting broke many taboos and told the story how a powerful movement of land return is spreading across the world and - at least in California - has even reached some support by state government.
The opening session began with a welcome from Chairman Ted Hernandez of the Wiyot Tribe, followed by Geneva Thompson, the Assistant Secretary for Tribal Affairs at the California Natural Resources Agency; and ended with a talk by Dr. Cutcha Risling Baldy on “Land Histories & Decolonial Land Futures”. She is Cal Poly Humboldt’s Native American Studies Department Chair.
You can find videos of all sessions on the website of https://www.californiasalmon.org/

Coming up when TUC Radio returns are highlights from the panel on university and college land grants AKA land-grabs.

DATE: March 24, 2023
CREDIT: Save California Salmon and Cal Poly Humboldt, in Arcata, CA

230509_land_back_symposium2023_welcome Download Program Podcast
00:29:29 1 March 24, 2023
Cal Poly Humboldt, CA
 00:29:29
192Kbps mp3
