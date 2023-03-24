Summary: The Land Back Symposium was a day-long event at Cal Poly Humboldt, Arcata, held on March 24. The meeting broke many taboos and told the story how a powerful movement of land return is spreading across the world and - at least in California - has even reached some support by state government.

The opening session began with a welcome from Chairman Ted Hernandez of the Wiyot Tribe, followed by Geneva Thompson, the Assistant Secretary for Tribal Affairs at the California Natural Resources Agency; and ended with a talk by Dr. Cutcha Risling Baldy on “Land Histories & Decolonial Land Futures”. She is Cal Poly Humboldt’s Native American Studies Department Chair.

You can find videos of all sessions on the website of https://www.californiasalmon.org/



Coming up when TUC Radio returns are highlights from the panel on university and college land grants AKA land-grabs.



DATE: March 24, 2023

CREDIT: Save California Salmon and Cal Poly Humboldt, in Arcata, CA