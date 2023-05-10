This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Between the Lines for May 10, 2023
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Subtitle: Released Date: May 10, 2023
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Rahna Epting, executive director of MoveOn.org; Mike Wessler, communications director, Prison Policy Initiative; Andrew Perez, senior editor and reporter at The Lever.
Summary: MoveOn Targets Fox News' Corporate Advertisers for Funding Dangerous Lies and Disinformation; Census Bureau Prison Gerrymandering Policy Distorts Political Representation; Rightwing Billionaire-Funded 'No Labels' Group Financing 2024 Third Party Spoiler Presidential Bid.
Version 1: Between the Lines for May 10, 2023
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Language: 1
