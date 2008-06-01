The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Week In Palestine
Weekly Program
Host John Roberts, Amy Goodman, Diana Buttu, Gideon Levy, Josh Ruebner
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
An exception to the denial of broadcasting the Palestinian narrative in the US is Democracy Now, hosted by Amy Goodman on Free Speech TV, and on WZBC at noon each weekday. A few days ago, the news program featured Palestinian attorney Diana Buttu and Israeli journalist Gideon Levy, in a segment we now re-broadcast. It's an illustration of the kind of reporting that should be available to us throughout the US media, but is not. A second source that highlights the Palestinian voice is the online news service Mondoweiss, which offers a podcast that elevates the Palestinian narrative with outstanding news and analysis. Today we'll present a podcast that features Josh Ruebner, a Palestinian rights activist and adjunct professor at Georgetown University. (From 1-15-2023)
This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them. It's a regular part of Truth and Justice Radio, aired Sundays 6-10am ET on WZBC 90.3FM, Newton, MA, streaming live and archived for two weeks at wzbc.org; Truthandjusticeradio.org has a link to This Week In Palestine archives back thru 1-6-2008. (TJR airs occasional Palestine coverage IN ADDITION to that provided by This Week In Palestine.) We hope you'll write to us at tjradio@fastmail.com if you rebroadcast our work, or have questions or comments.

This Week in Palestine 5-7-2023 Download Program Podcast
Democracy Now and Mondoweiss: Two media sources that elevate the Palestinian narrative
00:43:47 1 May 7, 2023
New York City, Washington DC, and Cambridge MA
  View Script
    
 00:43:47  64Kbps mp3
(21.8MB) None		 2 Download File...
 