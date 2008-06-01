Democracy Now and Mondoweiss: Two media sources that elevate the Palestinian narrative (R)

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, Amy Goodman, Diana Buttu, Gideon Levy, Josh Ruebner

Summary: An exception to the denial of broadcasting the Palestinian narrative in the US is Democracy Now, hosted by Amy Goodman on Free Speech TV, and on WZBC at noon each weekday. A few days ago, the news program featured Palestinian attorney Diana Buttu and Israeli journalist Gideon Levy, in a segment we now re-broadcast. It's an illustration of the kind of reporting that should be available to us throughout the US media, but is not. A second source that highlights the Palestinian voice is the online news service Mondoweiss, which offers a podcast that elevates the Palestinian narrative with outstanding news and analysis. Today we'll present a podcast that features Josh Ruebner, a Palestinian rights activist and adjunct professor at Georgetown University. (From 1-15-2023)

This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland.




