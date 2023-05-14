Celt In A Twist May 14 2023

Subtitle: Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Patricia Fraser - host

Contributor: Cal Koat Contact Contributor

Summary: A menagerie of contemporary Celtic grooves in this week's zoo. From Spotted Dogs to Toxic Frogs and Grumpy O Sheep; from Newfoundland to Van Dieman's Land. Join Patricia Fraser for Canada's favorite Celtic mix. Celt In A Twist, 20 years in the making

Credits: Calcopyrite Communications

Notes: The Go Set - The Warriors Beneath Us

Afro Celt Sound System - Anatomic INST

Kevin Michael Offord - For Abigail CANCON

John Welsh - Newfoundland Song CANCON

Aoife O'Donovan - Passengers

Grumpy O Sheep - Highway To Sheep INST

Spotted Dogs - The World Turned Upside Down

Vri - Y Gasser Ddou

Transglobal Underground - Van Dieman's Land

Toxic Frogs - The Shamrock's Jig INST

Rawlins Cross - Singles INST CANCON

Stone Row - She Moved Through The Fair

Yoko Pwno - Bothy Rhumba

Alan Stivell - Brezhoneg Raok

Sourdurent - Franc De Bruch



59:51



