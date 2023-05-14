A menagerie of contemporary Celtic grooves in this week's zoo. From Spotted Dogs to Toxic Frogs and Grumpy O Sheep; from Newfoundland to Van Dieman's Land. Join Patricia Fraser for Canada's favorite Celtic mix. Celt In A Twist, 20 years in the making
Calcopyrite Communications
The Go Set - The Warriors Beneath Us Afro Celt Sound System - Anatomic INST Kevin Michael Offord - For Abigail CANCON John Welsh - Newfoundland Song CANCON Aoife O'Donovan - Passengers Grumpy O Sheep - Highway To Sheep INST Spotted Dogs - The World Turned Upside Down Vri - Y Gasser Ddou Transglobal Underground - Van Dieman's Land Toxic Frogs - The Shamrock's Jig INST Rawlins Cross - Singles INST CANCON Stone Row - She Moved Through The Fair Yoko Pwno - Bothy Rhumba Alan Stivell - Brezhoneg Raok Sourdurent - Franc De Bruch