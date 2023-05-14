The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
A menagerie of contemporary Celtic grooves in this week's zoo. From Spotted Dogs to Toxic Frogs and Grumpy O Sheep; from Newfoundland to Van Dieman's Land. Join Patricia Fraser for Canada's favorite Celtic mix. Celt In A Twist, 20 years in the making
Calcopyrite Communications
The Go Set - The Warriors Beneath Us
Afro Celt Sound System - Anatomic INST
Kevin Michael Offord - For Abigail CANCON
John Welsh - Newfoundland Song CANCON
Aoife O'Donovan - Passengers
Grumpy O Sheep - Highway To Sheep INST
Spotted Dogs - The World Turned Upside Down
Vri - Y Gasser Ddou
Transglobal Underground - Van Dieman's Land
Toxic Frogs - The Shamrock's Jig INST
Rawlins Cross - Singles INST CANCON
Stone Row - She Moved Through The Fair
Yoko Pwno - Bothy Rhumba
Alan Stivell - Brezhoneg Raok
Sourdurent - Franc De Bruch

59:51

Celt In A Twist May 14 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:51 1 May 9, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
