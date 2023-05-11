Summary: On this very special broadcast, we are bringing you some highlights of the National Citizens Inquiry: Canada’s Response to COVID-19. The hearings have so far been conducted in six cities with two more coming by the middle of this month. I should also point out in the interests of full transparency that I myself engaged in presenting a viewpoint to the Inquiry when it was in Winnipeg one month ago, in spite of some condemnation by notable individuals and virtually no coverage by mainstream press.

I should also alert you that some listeners may find messaging against the common beliefs about COVID treatment across the board to be extremely troubling. I urge listeners to express discretion before proceeding further with the broadcast.

Speakers include Emergency physician Dr Charles Hoffe, Former mainstream media representative Rodney Palmer, Saskatoon resident Marjaleena Repo, and Trucker Dave Hartmann. Also an interview with NCI spokesperson Michelle Leduc Catlin.