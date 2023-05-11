The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 391
2
Michael Welch, Rodney Palmer, Dr Charles Hoffe, Dave Hartmann, Marjaleena Repo, Michelle Leduc Catlin
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
On this very special broadcast, we are bringing you some highlights of the National Citizens Inquiry: Canada’s Response to COVID-19. The hearings have so far been conducted in six cities with two more coming by the middle of this month. I should also point out in the interests of full transparency that I myself engaged in presenting a viewpoint to the Inquiry when it was in Winnipeg one month ago, in spite of some condemnation by notable individuals and virtually no coverage by mainstream press.
I should also alert you that some listeners may find messaging against the common beliefs about COVID treatment across the board to be extremely troubling. I urge listeners to express discretion before proceeding further with the broadcast.
Speakers include Emergency physician Dr Charles Hoffe, Former mainstream media representative Rodney Palmer, Saskatoon resident Marjaleena Repo, and Trucker Dave Hartmann. Also an interview with NCI spokesperson Michelle Leduc Catlin.
Audio clips from National Citizens Inquiry with permission
Music: Shifting Sands by Purple Planet music available at the site purple-planet.com
Interview by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:16 1 May 11, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:59:16  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 9 Download File...
 