Notes: This week's show features stories from Going Underground, Radio Havana Cuba, NHK Japan, and France 24.

From AFSHIN RATTANSI- Afshin spoke with John Perkins, authour of an updated version of his book "Confessions of an Economic Hitman." John describes the work of the World Bank and IMF as the death economy, using debt to control countries in Latin America and Africa. The military industrial complex bloomed after 9/11 and again now with the war in Ukraine. US corporations make much larger profits developing infrastructure in indebted or war torn countries than at home. And banks can commit economic crimes and are let off with small fines.



From CUBA- Australian lawmakers are urging the US Ambassador Carolyn Kennedy to drop charges against Julian Assange and send him home. Days before the Coronation, indigenous leaders in former British colonies called on now King Charles to apologize, pay reparations, and acknowledge genocide. The Committee to Protect Journalists reported that the Israeli military takes no accountability for killing at least 20 journalists over the past 20 years, including 18 Palestinians.



From JAPAN- In Russia at the annual Victory Day parade Putin said civilization was at a crucial turning point. The Foreign Ministers of China and Germany disagree about the invasion of Ukraine., but agreed to work together on climate change. Japan is trying to quell South Korean objections to the upcoming release of radioactive waste water from Fukushima into the Pacific Ocean. In Pakistan a court directed the release of imprisoned former Prime Minister Khan.



From FRANCE- Press reviews on a new ban on far-right demonstrations and college paper ghost writers in Kenya and the advent of AI writing programs. In Alberta Canada nearly a million acres of forest have burned, causing large evacuations.



