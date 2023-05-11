Sonic Café, with Games People Play, the Alan Parsons Project from 1980, so welcome to another hour of intelligent, eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. It’s a thing we call the Sonic Café, this is episode 338 and I’m your host Scott Clark. America has a problem with food, we want our food to be cheap and fast, but also fresh and healthy, which according to comedian Ronnie Chieng is too many things, he lays down the facts for us and has news stories to back up his claims. Then after the bottom of the hour comedian Jim Gaffigan politely asks the food industry to please stop with all the Kale propaganda. We’ll back up our two food justice warriors with a music mix carved from the last 47 years or so. We’ll spin up the Tom Waits classic, Jockey Full of Bourbon, also music from Hot Chip, the Abandoned Luncheonette from Hall & Oates, Haim, Collective Soul, Modest Mouse and of course many more as the Sonic Café comes to grips with ahh America’s strained relationship with our food. All straight ahead from our little café way out here on the big blue Pacific coast. Here’s Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros from Global A Go-Go, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Games People Play Artist: The Alan Parsons Project LP: The Turn Of A Friendly Card Yr: 1980 Song 2: Johnny Appleseed Artist: Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros LP: Global A Go-Go Yr: 2001 Song 3: Jockey Full of Bourbon Artist: Tom Waits LP: Rain Dogs Yr: 1985 Song 4: America Has a Problem with Food Artist: Ronnie Chieng LP: The Daily Show Yr. 2012 Song 5: Echo Artist: Hot Chip LP: A Bath Full Of Ecstasy Yr: 2019 Song 6: Abandoned Luncheonette Artist: Hall & Oates LP: Abandoned Luncheonette Yr: 1973 Song 7: Fast Food Mama Featuring Jackie Merritt Artist: M.A.G.S. LP: Blues Harp Women (Disc 2) Year: 2015 Song 8: Los Angeles Artist: Haim LP: Women in Music Part III Yr: 2020 Song 9: Reunion Artist: Collective Soul LP: Collective Soul Yr: 1995 Song 10: Walken Artist: Wilco LP: Sky Blue Sky Yr: 2007 Song 11: Can We Stop With The Kale Propoganda Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Quality Time Yr: 2019 Song 12: The Best Room Artist: Modest Mouse LP: Strangers To Ourselves Yr: 2015 Song 13: Fruit Nut Artist: XTC LP: Apple Venus Vol. 1 Yr: 1999 Song 14: Wrap It Up Artist: The Fabulous Thunderbirds LP: Hot Stuff: The Greatest Hits Yr: 1992 Song 15: Bridge Over a Red Sky Artist: Trey Gunn LP: Music For Pictures Yr: 2008
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode.