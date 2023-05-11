The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Sonic Cafe
America Has A Problem With Food
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Sonic Café, with Games People Play, the Alan Parsons Project from 1980, so welcome to another hour of intelligent, eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. It’s a thing we call the Sonic Café, this is episode 338 and I’m your host Scott Clark. America has a problem with food, we want our food to be cheap and fast, but also fresh and healthy, which according to comedian Ronnie Chieng is too many things, he lays down the facts for us and has news stories to back up his claims. Then after the bottom of the hour comedian Jim Gaffigan politely asks the food industry to please stop with all the Kale propaganda. We’ll back up our two food justice warriors with a music mix carved from the last 47 years or so. We’ll spin up the Tom Waits classic, Jockey Full of Bourbon, also music from Hot Chip, the Abandoned Luncheonette from Hall & Oates, Haim, Collective Soul, Modest Mouse and of course many more as the Sonic Café comes to grips with ahh America’s strained relationship with our food. All straight ahead from our little café way out here on the big blue Pacific coast. Here’s Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros from Global A Go-Go, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Games People Play
Artist: The Alan Parsons Project
LP: The Turn Of A Friendly Card
Yr: 1980
Song 2: Johnny Appleseed
Artist: Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros
LP: Global A Go-Go
Yr: 2001
Song 3: Jockey Full of Bourbon
Artist: Tom Waits
LP: Rain Dogs
Yr: 1985
Song 4: America Has a Problem with Food
Artist: Ronnie Chieng
LP: The Daily Show
Yr. 2012
Song 5: Echo
Artist: Hot Chip
LP: A Bath Full Of Ecstasy
Yr: 2019
Song 6: Abandoned Luncheonette
Artist: Hall & Oates
LP: Abandoned Luncheonette
Yr: 1973
Song 7: Fast Food Mama Featuring Jackie Merritt
Artist: M.A.G.S.
LP: Blues Harp Women (Disc 2)
Year: 2015
Song 8: Los Angeles
Artist: Haim
LP: Women in Music Part III
Yr: 2020
Song 9: Reunion
Artist: Collective Soul
LP: Collective Soul
Yr: 1995
Song 10: Walken
Artist: Wilco
LP: Sky Blue Sky
Yr: 2007
Song 11: Can We Stop With The Kale Propoganda
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP: Quality Time
Yr: 2019
Song 12: The Best Room
Artist: Modest Mouse
LP: Strangers To Ourselves
Yr: 2015
Song 13: Fruit Nut
Artist: XTC
LP: Apple Venus Vol. 1
Yr: 1999
Song 14: Wrap It Up
Artist: The Fabulous Thunderbirds
LP: Hot Stuff: The Greatest Hits
Yr: 1992
Song 15: Bridge Over a Red Sky
Artist: Trey Gunn
LP: Music For Pictures
Yr: 2008
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

