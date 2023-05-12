The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Mix Sessions Underground
House and Tech House from around the world updated weekly.
Weekly Program
Sean Savage
 Amplified Radio Network  Contact Contributor
The Mix Sessions Underground brings you hard to find cutting edge Deep House and Tech House grooves from dance floors around the globe weekly. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
The Mix Sessions Underground brings you hard to find cutting edge deep house and tech house grooves from dance floors around the globe.

01. Celeda, Danny Tenaglia - Music Is the Answer
02. Cajmere, Dajae - Satisfy (Original Mix)
03. Sean Savage - Sacrifice (Club Mix)
04. Aly-Us, Full Intention - Follow Me (Full Intention Club Mix)
05. Kings Of Tomorrow, april - Fall For You feat. April (Sandy Rivera's Classic Mix)
06. Gruve Collective - Decon
07. Max Chapman - La Fiesta (Original Mix)
08. Sergio Fernandez - Urano Beatz (Extended Mix)
09. Jon Cutler, E-Man, Kyri Markou - It's Yours (Kyri Markou Extended Remix)
10. Vincent Caira, Brock Edwards - Hold It Down

12.5.23.TMS Underground Download Program Podcast
1 hour self contained show.
00:00:00 1 May 12, 2023
Toronto,Canada
