Amplified Radio Network Show Hour 2
House and Techno from around the world updated weekly.
Sean Savage
 Amplified Radio Network  Contact Contributor
The Amplified Radio Show brings you the best in House and Techno music from around the world. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) is 50% CanCon and can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download
CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
01. 17 Reasons Why (George Loukas Mix) - Sam Jurgens
02. Gate - Mladen Tomic 03. Put It On - George Loukas 04. Interplanetary Dust - Steve Parker
05. Mind Journey (Amotik Remix) - Ellen Allien
06. Headland - Christopher Coe 07. This Feeling - Pulse Plant 08. Two Step Phase - Edit Select
09. Puttin Manners - Sean Savage
10. Some Voices - Stephen Thrasher

12.5.23. Amplified Radio Show Hour 2 Download Program Podcast
Part 2 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)
00:00:00 1 May 12, 2023
Toronto,Canada
