The Mix Sessions Hour 1
Underground Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and Deep House.
Weekly Program
Sean Savage
 Amplified Radio Network  Contact Contributor
The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's. CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly.

seansavage.ca
All Socials: @themixsessions

01. Hot Tub - Free Your Mind
02. Caribou - Our Love
03. Locked Groove - Soma
04. Sean Savage - The Marquee Mile
05. Saxsyndrum - Arp
06. Helki - Winter Acid
07. GLXY - Changed Forever
08. Goldie, Gremlinz, Jesta - Demonz - Gremlinz & Jesta Remix
09. Hungry T - Dark Rift
10. TR ST - Colossal
11. Joni Void - Joni Void
12. Golden Grey - Silverish Bronze

12.5.23. The Mix Sessions (Hour 1) Download Program Podcast
Part 1 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)
00:00:00 1 May 12, 2023
Toronto,Canada
