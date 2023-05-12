12.5.23. The Mix Sessions Hour 2

Subtitle: Underground Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and Deep House.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Contributor: Amplified Radio Network Contact Contributor

The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.

Credits: 2023 Sean Savage

seansavage.ca

All Socials: @themixsessions



MIX:REMIX 13. 84Bit - Get This

14. 84Bit, Local Options - Get This - Local Options Remix



ONE TO WATCH 15. Melba Moore, Ferrick Dawn - My Heart Belongs To You (Ferrick Dawn Extended Remix)



MINI MIX 16. Voyeur - Patron Saint

17. Julian Gomes, Sio - 1000 Memories

18. Thor - Da Poem

19. Sonny Fodera, Janai - You & I (ft. Janai) - Extended Mix

20. Julian Gomes, Sarai Jazz - Wait For You

21. Miguel Migs, Lisa Shaw - Waterfall - Vocal Mix



CLASSIC CUT 22. Daft Punk - One More Time



23. Jayda G - Renewal - Hyla Mix

24. Lydia Kepinski, Cri - Premier juin



