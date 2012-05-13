The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
A canonized poet broke through into feminism and politics
Adrienne Rich
The late Adrienne Rich was a bridge between the near-invisibility of women writers, feminist writers, and lesbian writers, and their larger presence today.This documentary draws on interviews and readings from 1983 to 2000, to portray the late feminist writer's history, her activism, and her poetry.
Note: As with many archival recordings preserved on open reel, some of these recordings suffer from "print-through" - a ghostly echo or pre-echo. Think of it as adding a haunting quality to the late writer's words.
For the audio in this program, WINGS thanks Helene Rosenbluth, Eloise Klein Healy, the Pacifica national archive, Women on the Line, and the University of Pennsylvania online writers archive, writing.upenn.edu/pennsound/x/Rich.html
Producer/presenter, Frieda Werden

