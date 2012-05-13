Summary: The late Adrienne Rich was a bridge between the near-invisibility of women writers, feminist writers, and lesbian writers, and their larger presence today.This documentary draws on interviews and readings from 1983 to 2000, to portray the late feminist writer's history, her activism, and her poetry.

Note: As with many archival recordings preserved on open reel, some of these recordings suffer from "print-through" - a ghostly echo or pre-echo. Think of it as adding a haunting quality to the late writer's words.