Summary: This installment of Tribute seeks to honor the new project from Billy Swinson - Greener Grass. Billy Swinson is a mandolinist / singer / songwriter that performs with regional bluegrass bands in the Florida scene. Originally from Eastern North Carolina with roots in bluegrass festivals and fiddler's conventions in the late 80's and later a member of various bands in the area where he met and performed with some tremendously talented musicians.

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes’s award winning fiddle playing will satisfy any bluegrass lover. This fiddle playing queen was a great choice for this Billy. Great delivery and drive from the fiddle giving this single an extra tasty layer. Randy Kohrs nails a great Reso break, adding in some solid harmonies. Kohrs also produced and recorded the song. Top quality production. Jason Owen’s lead vocals are grassy and very well delivered. Scott Vestal adds his masterful taste, tone, and drive with his banjo track. Aubrey King holds down the rhythm, and all with the help of country icon Josh Turner’s full time bassist, Evan Winsor.

