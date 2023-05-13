The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Billy Swinson - Greener Grass
Music
Danny Hensley
 Danny Hensley  Contact Contributor
This installment of Tribute seeks to honor the new project from Billy Swinson - Greener Grass. Billy Swinson is a mandolinist / singer / songwriter that performs with regional bluegrass bands in the Florida scene. Originally from Eastern North Carolina with roots in bluegrass festivals and fiddler's conventions in the late 80's and later a member of various bands in the area where he met and performed with some tremendously talented musicians.
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes’s award winning fiddle playing will satisfy any bluegrass lover. This fiddle playing queen was a great choice for this Billy. Great delivery and drive from the fiddle giving this single an extra tasty layer. Randy Kohrs nails a great Reso break, adding in some solid harmonies. Kohrs also produced and recorded the song. Top quality production. Jason Owen’s lead vocals are grassy and very well delivered. Scott Vestal adds his masterful taste, tone, and drive with his banjo track. Aubrey King holds down the rhythm, and all with the help of country icon Josh Turner’s full time bassist, Evan Winsor.
Tribute comes your way weekdays at 12 Noon Eastern on www.sbbradio.org & locally at 91.7 FM Community Radio.

Billy Swinson - Greener Grass Download Program Podcast
00:57:28 1 May 13, 2023
SBB & GMR Radio - Holding Cell Studios
  View Script
    
 00:57:28  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 