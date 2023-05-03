As US negotiating meetings for Bidens largest trade initiative, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework get underway Pilipino workers in US-linked call centers are fighting to unionize and demand that international trade policies uphold fundamental human rights. Now, the forum Worker Organizing, Repression & Trade Policy in the Philippines with our moderators labor reporter from the Real News Maximillian Alvarez and Ryan Harvey from Public Citizens Global Trade Watch
produced by Ken nash and Mimi Rosenberg
