Program Information
Extreme Heat #2: How It Kills (replay)
Series:
Radio Ecoshock Show
Subtitle: 3 experts, medical and scientific tell us what we need to know
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Elizabeth Hanna, Robert Kopp, Jonathan Patz
Contributor:
Alex Smith Contact Contributor
Summary: Deadly heat in India, all Asia, unheard-of heat in Spain. People have died and many more will be killed by heat in the future. But how does heat kill, and who? Three experts to explain what we all need to know.
Credits: Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Notes: n the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 27:47 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.
