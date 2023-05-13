The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
3 experts, medical and scientific tell us what we need to know
Weekly Program
Elizabeth Hanna, Robert Kopp, Jonathan Patz
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Deadly heat in India, all Asia, unheard-of heat in Spain. People have died and many more will be killed by heat in the future. But how does heat kill, and who? Three experts to explain what we all need to know.
Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
n the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 27:47 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 230517 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 May 13, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
Ecoshock 230517 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 May 13, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 1 Download File...
Ecoshock 230517 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 May 13, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 