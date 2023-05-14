The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
11
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
We're Boppin' The Blues again this week on Backbeat, Tiny Bradshaw gets us into high gear, there's great new (old) pickin' from Po' Boy Jeffries and Calamity Jane, a rarely-heard recording by Gordon Lightfoot, Slim Gaillard teaches us a new language, we get a story from Mr. Missy and The Drifters rock out.
Artist - Title Year
Carl Perkins - Boppin' The Blues 1957
Tiny Bradshaw - I'm a Hi-Ballin' Daddy 1951
Dinah Washington - Please Send Me Someone To Love 1951
Sons Of The West - Panhandle Shuffle 1938
Po'Boy Jeffreys & Calamity Jane - Stove Pipe Blues 2022
The Mills Brothers - I've Found A New Baby 1934
Slim Gaillard - Boot-Ta-La-Za 1939
Jake Vaadeland - Prairie Blues 2022
Grandpa Jones - Pickin' On Me 1952
Bobby Charles - Mr. Moon 1958
The Royal Kings - Teachin' and Preachin' 1952
Valaida Snow - Some Of These Days 1937
Christland Singers - Sometime Our Burdens Are Hard 1958
Gordon Lightfoot - The Auctioneer
Mr Missy - The Story 2023
Wynona Carr - I Know By Faith 1953
Elmore James - No Love in My Heart (For You) 1955
The Drifters - Let The Boogie Woogie Roll (with Clyde McPhatter) 1960
The Tyrones - Blast Off 1958
Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Kilroy Boogie 1946

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 14, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 