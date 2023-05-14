Notes: Artist - Title Year

Carl Perkins - Boppin' The Blues 1957

Tiny Bradshaw - I'm a Hi-Ballin' Daddy 1951

Dinah Washington - Please Send Me Someone To Love 1951

Sons Of The West - Panhandle Shuffle 1938

Po'Boy Jeffreys & Calamity Jane - Stove Pipe Blues 2022

The Mills Brothers - I've Found A New Baby 1934

Slim Gaillard - Boot-Ta-La-Za 1939

Jake Vaadeland - Prairie Blues 2022

Grandpa Jones - Pickin' On Me 1952

Bobby Charles - Mr. Moon 1958

The Royal Kings - Teachin' and Preachin' 1952

Valaida Snow - Some Of These Days 1937

Christland Singers - Sometime Our Burdens Are Hard 1958

Gordon Lightfoot - The Auctioneer

Mr Missy - The Story 2023

Wynona Carr - I Know By Faith 1953

Elmore James - No Love in My Heart (For You) 1955

The Drifters - Let The Boogie Woogie Roll (with Clyde McPhatter) 1960

The Tyrones - Blast Off 1958

Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Kilroy Boogie 1946