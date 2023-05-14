We're Boppin' The Blues again this week on Backbeat, Tiny Bradshaw gets us into high gear, there's great new (old) pickin' from Po' Boy Jeffries and Calamity Jane, a rarely-heard recording by Gordon Lightfoot, Slim Gaillard teaches us a new language, we get a story from Mr. Missy and The Drifters rock out.
Artist - Title Year Carl Perkins - Boppin' The Blues 1957 Tiny Bradshaw - I'm a Hi-Ballin' Daddy 1951 Dinah Washington - Please Send Me Someone To Love 1951 Sons Of The West - Panhandle Shuffle 1938 Po'Boy Jeffreys & Calamity Jane - Stove Pipe Blues 2022 The Mills Brothers - I've Found A New Baby 1934 Slim Gaillard - Boot-Ta-La-Za 1939 Jake Vaadeland - Prairie Blues 2022 Grandpa Jones - Pickin' On Me 1952 Bobby Charles - Mr. Moon 1958 The Royal Kings - Teachin' and Preachin' 1952 Valaida Snow - Some Of These Days 1937 Christland Singers - Sometime Our Burdens Are Hard 1958 Gordon Lightfoot - The Auctioneer Mr Missy - The Story 2023 Wynona Carr - I Know By Faith 1953 Elmore James - No Love in My Heart (For You) 1955 The Drifters - Let The Boogie Woogie Roll (with Clyde McPhatter) 1960 The Tyrones - Blast Off 1958 Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Kilroy Boogie 1946