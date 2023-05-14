|
Kishore Kumar, “Om Shanti Om”
from Karz (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Saregama - 2017
Balkar Sidhu, “Navinye Bharjhaiye”
from Chobare Wali Bari
Kamlee Records Ltd (Uk) - 2007
The Bombay All Stars & The Punjabi Singers, “Maurya”
from Punjabi Hits
Carinco Neue Medien AG - 2009
Lehmber Hussainpuri, “Do Kuriyan (feat. Tripple S)”
from Chalakiyan
Serious Records & Ent. Limited - 2006
Indy Sagu, “Mitra Neh (feat. Surinder Shinda & Tips MC)”
from The Debut
Untouchables Records UK - 2002
RDB, “Dil Karda (feat. Gubi Sandhu & Tips MC)”
from Urbanflavas 1
Untouchables Records UK - 2002
Kocani Orkestar, “Siki, Siki Baba”
from Nuit Tsigane: Gypsy Night At Le Divan Du Monde
Crammed Disks
Tarik Bulut Ensemble, “Entarusu Ala Benziyor”
from Bellydance
unknown
Tarik Abdul Hakem, “Laka Arsch Wasatalein, Pt 1”
from Cairo! Music of Modern Egypt
unknown
Nortec Collective, “Bar Infierno”
from Tijuana Sessions, Vol. 3
Nacional Records - 2011
Chico Mann, “Dilo Como Yo (Te Están Llamando)”
from Manifest Tone - EP
Soundway Records Ltd - 2012
Digital Underground, “Doowutchyalike”
from Sex Packets
Tommy Boy Music, LLC - 2004
Q-Tip, “Feelin'”
from Kamaal the Abstract
Jive - 2009
Deee-Lite, “Bittersweet Loving”
from The Very Best of Deee-Lite
Elektra Records - 1990
The Aces, “Daydream (Snakehips Remix)”
from Daydream (Snakehips Remix) - Single
Red Bull Records - 2020
Gavin Boyce, “So Obvious”
from The Loftparty - EP
Alphabet Music - 2006
Never Dull, “Turning You On”
from VA Compilation, Vol. 2
Dansu Discs - 2018
Clazziquai Project, “Flea”
from Metrotronics
플럭서스1 - 2008
Ridgewalkers feat El, “Find (Andy Moor Remix)”
from In Session 2
unknown
dZihan & Kamien, General Santana & Misrli Ahmet, “Sliding (Featuring General Santana and Misrli Ahmet)”
from Gran Riserva
Couch Records - 2002
OOHYO, “Naive”
from Far from the Madding City
(주)문화인(MUN HWA IN) - 2019
Sidibe, “Tellin' U (Pat Lok Remix)”
from Tellin' U (Pat Lok Remix) - Single
Sidibe Music - 2022
Mark Ronson Feat Keystone Starr, “I Can't Lose (Pomo Remix)”
from I Can't Lose (Pomo Remix)
unknown
Kenny Dope, “Air Macks”
from Henry Street Music / The Story So Far - 1993 To 1999
BBE Music - 1999
C.K. Mann & Carousel 7, “Funky Hi-Life”
from Funky Hi-Life
Essiebons - 1975
Indian Vibes, “Mathar (R. Fearless Mix)”
from Dj Kicks: Thievery Corporation
Dj Kicks
Santigold, “Your Voice”
from Santigold
unknown
MAMAMOO+, “Chico malo”
from Chico malo - Single
unknown - 2023
Billlie, “EUNOIA”
from the Billage of perception: chapter three - EP
unknown - 2023
Yu Takahashi, “ヤキモチ”
from 今、そこにある明滅と群生
WM Japan - 2014
Suzuki Tsunekichi, “OMOIDE”
from ZEIGO
unknown