Notes:



Kishore Kumar, “Om Shanti Om”

from Karz (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Saregama - 2017



Balkar Sidhu, “Navinye Bharjhaiye”

from Chobare Wali Bari

Kamlee Records Ltd (Uk) - 2007



The Bombay All Stars & The Punjabi Singers, “Maurya”

from Punjabi Hits

Carinco Neue Medien AG - 2009



Lehmber Hussainpuri, “Do Kuriyan (feat. Tripple S)”

from Chalakiyan

Serious Records & Ent. Limited - 2006



Indy Sagu, “Mitra Neh (feat. Surinder Shinda & Tips MC)”

from The Debut

Untouchables Records UK - 2002



RDB, “Dil Karda (feat. Gubi Sandhu & Tips MC)”

from Urbanflavas 1

Untouchables Records UK - 2002



Kocani Orkestar, “Siki, Siki Baba”

from Nuit Tsigane: Gypsy Night At Le Divan Du Monde

Crammed Disks



Tarik Bulut Ensemble, “Entarusu Ala Benziyor”

from Bellydance

unknown



Tarik Abdul Hakem, “Laka Arsch Wasatalein, Pt 1”

from Cairo! Music of Modern Egypt

unknown



Nortec Collective, “Bar Infierno”

from Tijuana Sessions, Vol. 3

Nacional Records - 2011



Chico Mann, “Dilo Como Yo (Te Están Llamando)”

from Manifest Tone - EP

Soundway Records Ltd - 2012



Digital Underground, “Doowutchyalike”

from Sex Packets

Tommy Boy Music, LLC - 2004



Q-Tip, “Feelin'”

from Kamaal the Abstract

Jive - 2009



Deee-Lite, “Bittersweet Loving”

from The Very Best of Deee-Lite

Elektra Records - 1990



The Aces, “Daydream (Snakehips Remix)”

from Daydream (Snakehips Remix) - Single

Red Bull Records - 2020



Gavin Boyce, “So Obvious”

from The Loftparty - EP

Alphabet Music - 2006



Never Dull, “Turning You On”

from VA Compilation, Vol. 2

Dansu Discs - 2018



Clazziquai Project, “Flea”

from Metrotronics

플럭서스1 - 2008



Ridgewalkers feat El, “Find (Andy Moor Remix)”

from In Session 2

unknown



dZihan & Kamien, General Santana & Misrli Ahmet, “Sliding (Featuring General Santana and Misrli Ahmet)”

from Gran Riserva

Couch Records - 2002



OOHYO, “Naive”

from Far from the Madding City

(주)문화인(MUN HWA IN) - 2019



Sidibe, “Tellin' U (Pat Lok Remix)”

from Tellin' U (Pat Lok Remix) - Single

Sidibe Music - 2022



Mark Ronson Feat Keystone Starr, “I Can't Lose (Pomo Remix)”

from I Can't Lose (Pomo Remix)

unknown



Kenny Dope, “Air Macks”

from Henry Street Music / The Story So Far - 1993 To 1999

BBE Music - 1999



C.K. Mann & Carousel 7, “Funky Hi-Life”

from Funky Hi-Life

Essiebons - 1975



Indian Vibes, “Mathar (R. Fearless Mix)”

from Dj Kicks: Thievery Corporation

Dj Kicks



Santigold, “Your Voice”

from Santigold

unknown



MAMAMOO+, “Chico malo”

from Chico malo - Single

unknown - 2023



Billlie, “EUNOIA”

from the Billage of perception: chapter three - EP

unknown - 2023



Yu Takahashi, “ヤキモチ”

from 今、そこにある明滅と群生

WM Japan - 2014



Suzuki Tsunekichi, “OMOIDE”

from ZEIGO

unknown

