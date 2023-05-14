The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor


Kishore Kumar, “Om Shanti Om”
from Karz (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Saregama - 2017

Balkar Sidhu, “Navinye Bharjhaiye”
from Chobare Wali Bari
Kamlee Records Ltd (Uk) - 2007

The Bombay All Stars & The Punjabi Singers, “Maurya”
from Punjabi Hits
Carinco Neue Medien AG - 2009

Lehmber Hussainpuri, “Do Kuriyan (feat. Tripple S)”
from Chalakiyan
Serious Records & Ent. Limited - 2006

Indy Sagu, “Mitra Neh (feat. Surinder Shinda & Tips MC)”
from The Debut
Untouchables Records UK - 2002

RDB, “Dil Karda (feat. Gubi Sandhu & Tips MC)”
from Urbanflavas 1
Untouchables Records UK - 2002

Kocani Orkestar, “Siki, Siki Baba”
from Nuit Tsigane: Gypsy Night At Le Divan Du Monde
Crammed Disks

Tarik Bulut Ensemble, “Entarusu Ala Benziyor”
from Bellydance
unknown

Tarik Abdul Hakem, “Laka Arsch Wasatalein, Pt 1”
from Cairo! Music of Modern Egypt
unknown

Nortec Collective, “Bar Infierno”
from Tijuana Sessions, Vol. 3
Nacional Records - 2011

Chico Mann, “Dilo Como Yo (Te Están Llamando)”
from Manifest Tone - EP
Soundway Records Ltd - 2012

Digital Underground, “Doowutchyalike”
from Sex Packets
Tommy Boy Music, LLC - 2004

Q-Tip, “Feelin'”
from Kamaal the Abstract
Jive - 2009

Deee-Lite, “Bittersweet Loving”
from The Very Best of Deee-Lite
Elektra Records - 1990

The Aces, “Daydream (Snakehips Remix)”
from Daydream (Snakehips Remix) - Single
Red Bull Records - 2020

Gavin Boyce, “So Obvious”
from The Loftparty - EP
Alphabet Music - 2006

Never Dull, “Turning You On”
from VA Compilation, Vol. 2
Dansu Discs - 2018

Clazziquai Project, “Flea”
from Metrotronics
플럭서스1 - 2008

Ridgewalkers feat El, “Find (Andy Moor Remix)”
from In Session 2
unknown

dZihan & Kamien, General Santana & Misrli Ahmet, “Sliding (Featuring General Santana and Misrli Ahmet)”
from Gran Riserva
Couch Records - 2002

OOHYO, “Naive”
from Far from the Madding City
(주)문화인(MUN HWA IN) - 2019

Sidibe, “Tellin' U (Pat Lok Remix)”
from Tellin' U (Pat Lok Remix) - Single
Sidibe Music - 2022

Mark Ronson Feat Keystone Starr, “I Can't Lose (Pomo Remix)”
from I Can't Lose (Pomo Remix)
unknown

Kenny Dope, “Air Macks”
from Henry Street Music / The Story So Far - 1993 To 1999
BBE Music - 1999

C.K. Mann & Carousel 7, “Funky Hi-Life”
from Funky Hi-Life
Essiebons - 1975

Indian Vibes, “Mathar (R. Fearless Mix)”
from Dj Kicks: Thievery Corporation
Dj Kicks

Santigold, “Your Voice”
from Santigold
unknown

MAMAMOO+, “Chico malo”
from Chico malo - Single
unknown - 2023

Billlie, “EUNOIA”
from the Billage of perception: chapter three - EP
unknown - 2023

Yu Takahashi, “ヤキモチ”
from 今、そこにある明滅と群生
WM Japan - 2014

Suzuki Tsunekichi, “OMOIDE”
from ZEIGO
unknown

01:57:37 1 May 14, 2023
wrir studios
