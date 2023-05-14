May 14, 2023: The opposite of auto-tune

Bill Lupoletti

Summary: A set of electro-cumbia; new music from sometimes David Byrne associate and former labelmate Cheo; we celebrate David Byrne's 71st birthday with a set of his most outernational music plus selections from his globalist Luaka Bop record label; an introduction to Burkina Faso's Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band, appearing in Richmond on May 24; new Afro-funk from Barcelona by Sia Tolno

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Grupo Kual? | México | Enamorada De Un Amigo Mio (feat Grupo Q Nota) | Konexiones | Discos Rolas | 2022

Cumbias En Moog | Colombia | Cumbia De Sal | Cumbia De Sal / Cumbia Sobre El Mar - Single | Vampisoul | 2023-1979

Pahua | México | Espantapájaros (feat La Perla) | Espantapájaros - Single | Nacional | 2023



Cheo | Venezuela-USA | Macumba | Macumba - Single | Nacional | 2023

Yerba Buena | Venezuela-Cuba-USA-Colombia-France | Sugar Daddy (feat John Leguizamo, Celia Cruz & Les Nubians) | Island Life | Razor & Tie | 2005

Los Rumbers | Spain | Como Mi Ritmo No Hay Dos | Flamenco Breaks | Guasa Groove | 2001

The Pinker Tones | Spain | Viva La Juventud | The BCN Connection | Outstanding | 2004



Talking Heads | USA | (Nothing But) Flowers | Naked | Sire | 1988

David Byrne | USA | Dirty Old Town | Rei Momo | Luaka Bop | 1989

Talking Heads | USA | The Great Curve | Remain In Light | Sire | 1980



Cornershop | England UK | Sleep On The Left Side | When I Was Born For The 7th Time | Luaka Bop | 1997

Jorge Ben | Brazil | Ponta De Lança Africano (Umbabarauma) | Brazil Classics 1: Beleza Tropical | Luaka Bop | 1989-1976

Moussa Doumbia | Mali | Keleya | World Psychedelic Classics, Vol. 3: Love's A Real Thing - The Funky, Fuzzy Sounds Of West Africa | Luaka Bop | 2005-1977



Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Keleya | Sira Ba Kele | Sublime Frequencies | 2018

Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Ntijiguimorola | Juguya | Sublime Frequencies | 2015

Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Serejugu | Sonbonbela | Sublime Frequencies | 2022



Sia Tolno | Sierra Leone-Guinée Conakry-Spain | Weather Song | Baya | Kingsland Music / Slow Walk Music | 2023

Helen Nkume | Nigeria | Onye Ije | And Her Young Timers Band | Dig This Way | 2023-1978

Ibibio Sound Machine | Nigeria-England UK-Ghana | Power Of 3 | Uyai | Merge | 2017



