The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
11
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
A set of electro-cumbia; new music from sometimes David Byrne associate and former labelmate Cheo; we celebrate David Byrne's 71st birthday with a set of his most outernational music plus selections from his globalist Luaka Bop record label; an introduction to Burkina Faso's Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band, appearing in Richmond on May 24; new Afro-funk from Barcelona by Sia Tolno
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Grupo Kual? | México | Enamorada De Un Amigo Mio (feat Grupo Q Nota) | Konexiones | Discos Rolas | 2022
Cumbias En Moog | Colombia | Cumbia De Sal | Cumbia De Sal / Cumbia Sobre El Mar - Single | Vampisoul | 2023-1979
Pahua | México | Espantapájaros (feat La Perla) | Espantapájaros - Single | Nacional | 2023

Cheo | Venezuela-USA | Macumba | Macumba - Single | Nacional | 2023
Yerba Buena | Venezuela-Cuba-USA-Colombia-France | Sugar Daddy (feat John Leguizamo, Celia Cruz & Les Nubians) | Island Life | Razor & Tie | 2005
Los Rumbers | Spain | Como Mi Ritmo No Hay Dos | Flamenco Breaks | Guasa Groove | 2001
The Pinker Tones | Spain | Viva La Juventud | The BCN Connection | Outstanding | 2004

Talking Heads | USA | (Nothing But) Flowers | Naked | Sire | 1988
David Byrne | USA | Dirty Old Town | Rei Momo | Luaka Bop | 1989
Talking Heads | USA | The Great Curve | Remain In Light | Sire | 1980

Cornershop | England UK | Sleep On The Left Side | When I Was Born For The 7th Time | Luaka Bop | 1997
Jorge Ben | Brazil | Ponta De Lança Africano (Umbabarauma) | Brazil Classics 1: Beleza Tropical | Luaka Bop | 1989-1976
Moussa Doumbia | Mali | Keleya | World Psychedelic Classics, Vol. 3: Love's A Real Thing - The Funky, Fuzzy Sounds Of West Africa | Luaka Bop | 2005-1977

Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Keleya | Sira Ba Kele | Sublime Frequencies | 2018
Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Ntijiguimorola | Juguya | Sublime Frequencies | 2015
Baba Commandant & The Mandingo Band | Burkina Faso | Serejugu | Sonbonbela | Sublime Frequencies | 2022

Sia Tolno | Sierra Leone-Guinée Conakry-Spain | Weather Song | Baya | Kingsland Music / Slow Walk Music | 2023
Helen Nkume | Nigeria | Onye Ije | And Her Young Timers Band | Dig This Way | 2023-1978
Ibibio Sound Machine | Nigeria-England UK-Ghana | Power Of 3 | Uyai | Merge | 2017

Download Program Podcast
01:59:59 1 May 14, 2023
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 