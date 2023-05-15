Sounds Classic

Subtitle: The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Kayden Kelly, a 16 year old prodigy pianist, Dr. Crawford MacCallum, Kip Allen, Katie Stone & The Kids Crew

Contributor: Katie Stone Contact Contributor

Summary: This time on The Children's Hour we explore what sounds classic. First we learn about classical music with prodigy pianist Kayden Kelly. Then we play with sound effects with Kip Allen and Crawford MacCallum.



Kayden is a 16 year old pianist who has been featured in the Junior Clyborn Festival, and has won numerous awards for his talents. He explains to our Kids Crew what classical music is, and plays us samples from the evolution of the genre.



Then, we visit with Crawford MacCallum and Kip Allen, to learn how sound effects can tell a story without any visuals at all. Kip and Crawford both recently passed away, and this piece was originally recorded in 2016.



This episode was produced by Katie Stone, our Executive Producer. Production support was also provided by Rodrigo Cuenca, and The Children's Hour Senior Producer, Christina Stella. Our hearts go out to the families of Crawford MacCallum and Kip Allen, as we remember them today on the program.



Credits: Katie Stone, Executive Producer & Director

Christina Stella, Senior Producer

Rodrigo Cuenca, Producer

Kip Allen & Dr. Crawford MacCallum, Writers



Notes: Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00.



The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.



The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.



Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.



