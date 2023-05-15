The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Children's Hour
The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio
Weekly Program
Kayden Kelly, a 16 year old prodigy pianist, Dr. Crawford MacCallum, Kip Allen, Katie Stone & The Kids Crew
 Katie Stone  Contact Contributor
This time on The Children's Hour we explore what sounds classic. First we learn about classical music with prodigy pianist Kayden Kelly. Then we play with sound effects with Kip Allen and Crawford MacCallum.

Kayden is a 16 year old pianist who has been featured in the Junior Clyborn Festival, and has won numerous awards for his talents. He explains to our Kids Crew what classical music is, and plays us samples from the evolution of the genre.

Then, we visit with Crawford MacCallum and Kip Allen, to learn how sound effects can tell a story without any visuals at all. Kip and Crawford both recently passed away, and this piece was originally recorded in 2016.

This episode was produced by Katie Stone, our Executive Producer. Production support was also provided by Rodrigo Cuenca, and The Children's Hour Senior Producer, Christina Stella. Our hearts go out to the families of Crawford MacCallum and Kip Allen, as we remember them today on the program.

2023 The Children's Hour Inc.
Katie Stone, Executive Producer & Director
Christina Stella, Senior Producer
Rodrigo Cuenca, Producer
Kip Allen & Dr. Crawford MacCallum, Writers
Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00.

The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.

The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.

Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.

We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org

Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org

Sounds Classic Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 15, 2023
Recorded at the Outpost Performance Space and KUNM-fm, and produced at the Sunspot Solar Studio, all in Albuquerque New Mexico
