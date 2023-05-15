Released on Mondays and playable for the whole week, this 100% CANCON 58min show counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favorites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
2023 Sean Savage
The Canadian Electronic Top 10 counts down the latest and best Canadian Electronic Music from coast to coast to coast along with some of your favourites from the past and new songs you should pay attention to.
seansavage.ca All Socials: @themixsessions
01. Ink, Gremlinz - B-Boy Convention (Gremlinz Dub Mix) 02. DVBBS - After Hours 03. Sydney Blu - The Night Has Come (Original Mix) 04. Super Plage - Foret magique 05. Hatiras - Sweet Darlin
CLASSIC CUT 06. The Boomtang Boys - Popcorn (Like Butta) - Featuring Fred
07. Daniel Dubb, Kyla Millette - On My Mind 08. Paul Chin - Variant Dodge
FRESHLY PRESSED 09. Noah Pred - Calabi-Yau
10. Simon Doty, Ruth Royall - Tattoo 11. Jayda G - Circle Back Around