This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine for the wk of 05-15-23
Wayne Barker, Blane Pressler, Peyton Stratton; Andrew Mercado; Abigail, Joe Hesham.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
How Australia's "Number 96" broke TV's straight ceiling; India's Supreme Court mulls marriage equality, Sri Lanka's top court clears a path to sex law reform, a Guatemalan trans woman gets closer to U.S. asylum, Republican majorities in 2 U.S. states turn teachers into trans tattletales, Montana equality advocates challenge their new pediatric care ban, Washington state shields trans kids from unsupportive parents, and Indiana high schoolers save a censored queer-themed play.
Those stories and more this week when you choose "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Michael Taylor-Gray & Wendy Natividad, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Billy Preston; theme music from the late-1950's U.S. TV show "The Adventures of Robin Hood"; Blondie; theme music from the early-1970's Australian TV show "Number 96".
Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 May 15, 2023
Los Angeles, CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 