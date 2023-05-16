The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
State Of The City reports
Tony Gosling and Paul Hellier, Fair Food Forager in Sydney, Australia
Bilderberg 2023 Lisbon Pre Tony Gosling Paul Hellier Fair Food Forager (16May23)

WARNINGS OR THREATS? Though he's been planning WWIII for decades Henry Kissinger puts himself out there as the 'peacemaker', with King Charles now taking on that role perhaps? Yuval Noah Harari is part of the Transhumanist agenda yet the mass media proffer him up as some kind of sentinel, warning us of the dangers! They need to control both sides of the 'mosaic pavement' chessboard.

www.fairfoodforager.com

Bilderberg 2023 Lisbon Pre Tony Gosling Paul Hellier (16May23)

Full Version Of This Interview
'Bilderberg 2023 In Lisbon Moving Us Closer To WWIII, But Why???'

www.fairfoodforager.com
www.thisweek.org.uk
www.bilderberg.org

00:50:00 1 May 16, 2023
