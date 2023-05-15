Notes: Thanks for joining us for Stu’s Faves #17, a radio show in memory of my brother Stuart, who died in 2011 and left behind a huge collection of music that I’ve been listening to since then and sharing on the radio. It’s very cathartic and a great way for me to keep Stuart’s memory alive. Hope you enjoy!



Harry Nilsson Spaceman Greatest Hits BMG

The Cure In Between Days Greatest Hits Rhino/Elektra

seaside stars bad the stranded whale rosemary

The Jordans Heal this life the hallelujah mile fine con

Shiny Toy Guns We Are Pilots We Are Pilots EMI

Buddy Holly Not Fade Away From The Original Master Tapes holly

The Prisoners Say Your Prayers Hurricane: The Best of the Prisoners Ace Records

The Young Dubliners Rosie St. Patricks Day Pub Crawl - EP 429 Records

Smart Brown Handbag Sabrina Monkey in the Middle Stonegarden

Friends Again State of Art Trapped and Unwrapped EMI

The Chameleons Up the Down Escalator Live At the Academy Vol. 1 Blue Apple Music

The Bangles Going Down to Liverpool Bangles Greatest Hits Columbia

The Temper Trap Love Lost Love Lost - Single Infectious Music

Karen Peris I Would Sing Along A Song is Way Above the Lawn Thérèse Records

The Rileys keep smiling The Rileys Complete SRD

The Frames Fighting On The Stairs For the Birds Plateau Records

Matthew Sweet What Matters Time Capsule: The Best of Matthew Sweet 1990-2000 Volcano

The Futureheads Heartbeat Song The Chaos Nul Records

Wild Strawberries Wish Twist Independent

Lily Frost Laure Elaine Lunamarium Nettwerk Music Group

The Cranberries Wanted Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? Island Records

The Time Lodgers All I Want Is for You to Take Me Home Sometimes Never Perfect Pop

Riverside Waterfall One Sire Records Company

22 Brides Purified Demolition Day Wrong Records

The Shivers the buried life the buried life restless

Freelance Whales Broken Horse Weathervanes Mom+Pop

