Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
No Way to Know - Left the Sheet at Home
Music
The Haberdasher with DJ L'il Space
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Thanks for joining us for Stu’s Faves #17, a radio show in memory of my brother Stuart, who died in 2011 and left behind a huge collection of music that I’ve been listening to since then and sharing on the radio. It’s very cathartic and a great way for me to keep Stuart’s memory alive. Hope you enjoy!

Harry Nilsson Spaceman Greatest Hits BMG
The Cure In Between Days Greatest Hits Rhino/Elektra
seaside stars bad the stranded whale rosemary
The Jordans Heal this life the hallelujah mile fine con
Shiny Toy Guns We Are Pilots We Are Pilots EMI
Buddy Holly Not Fade Away From The Original Master Tapes holly
The Prisoners Say Your Prayers Hurricane: The Best of the Prisoners Ace Records
The Young Dubliners Rosie St. Patricks Day Pub Crawl - EP 429 Records
Smart Brown Handbag Sabrina Monkey in the Middle Stonegarden
Friends Again State of Art Trapped and Unwrapped EMI
The Chameleons Up the Down Escalator Live At the Academy Vol. 1 Blue Apple Music
The Bangles Going Down to Liverpool Bangles Greatest Hits Columbia
The Temper Trap Love Lost Love Lost - Single Infectious Music
Karen Peris I Would Sing Along A Song is Way Above the Lawn Thérèse Records
The Rileys keep smiling The Rileys Complete SRD
The Frames Fighting On The Stairs For the Birds Plateau Records
Matthew Sweet What Matters Time Capsule: The Best of Matthew Sweet 1990-2000 Volcano
The Futureheads Heartbeat Song The Chaos Nul Records
Wild Strawberries Wish Twist Independent
Lily Frost Laure Elaine Lunamarium Nettwerk Music Group
The Cranberries Wanted Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? Island Records
The Time Lodgers All I Want Is for You to Take Me Home Sometimes Never Perfect Pop
Riverside Waterfall One Sire Records Company
22 Brides Purified Demolition Day Wrong Records
The Shivers the buried life the buried life restless
Freelance Whales Broken Horse Weathervanes Mom+Pop

02:00:00 1 May 15, 2023
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
