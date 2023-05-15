The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Thanks for joining us for Stu’s Faves #17, a radio show in memory of my brother Stuart, who died in 2011 and left behind a huge collection of music that I’ve been listening to since then and sharing on the radio. It’s very cathartic and a great way for me to keep Stuart’s memory alive. Hope you enjoy!
Harry Nilsson Spaceman Greatest Hits BMG The Cure In Between Days Greatest Hits Rhino/Elektra seaside stars bad the stranded whale rosemary The Jordans Heal this life the hallelujah mile fine con Shiny Toy Guns We Are Pilots We Are Pilots EMI Buddy Holly Not Fade Away From The Original Master Tapes holly The Prisoners Say Your Prayers Hurricane: The Best of the Prisoners Ace Records The Young Dubliners Rosie St. Patricks Day Pub Crawl - EP 429 Records Smart Brown Handbag Sabrina Monkey in the Middle Stonegarden Friends Again State of Art Trapped and Unwrapped EMI The Chameleons Up the Down Escalator Live At the Academy Vol. 1 Blue Apple Music The Bangles Going Down to Liverpool Bangles Greatest Hits Columbia The Temper Trap Love Lost Love Lost - Single Infectious Music Karen Peris I Would Sing Along A Song is Way Above the Lawn Thérèse Records The Rileys keep smiling The Rileys Complete SRD The Frames Fighting On The Stairs For the Birds Plateau Records Matthew Sweet What Matters Time Capsule: The Best of Matthew Sweet 1990-2000 Volcano The Futureheads Heartbeat Song The Chaos Nul Records Wild Strawberries Wish Twist Independent Lily Frost Laure Elaine Lunamarium Nettwerk Music Group The Cranberries Wanted Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? Island Records The Time Lodgers All I Want Is for You to Take Me Home Sometimes Never Perfect Pop Riverside Waterfall One Sire Records Company 22 Brides Purified Demolition Day Wrong Records The Shivers the buried life the buried life restless Freelance Whales Broken Horse Weathervanes Mom+Pop