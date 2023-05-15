Vast popular movement backs Imran Khan in Pakistan

Subtitle: Bitterness toward the generals and Anglo-Saxon powers.

Program Type: 5

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Zafar Bangash

Contributor: Unusual Sources Contact Contributor

Summary: Erdogan holding a lead in Turkey and voter turnout puts the lie to Western palaver about "autocracy."

Credits: Taylor Report on Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/thetaylorreport/



Taylor Report on Soundcloud:



https://soundcloud.com/taylor-report

Notes:



