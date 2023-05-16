The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Adam Woltag
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
They say home is where the heart is, and it’s also where our story begins today. This week on Sea Change Radio, we talk to two people doing their best to make everyone’s home a happy one. First, we speak to architect Adam Woltag to discuss how sustainability factors into newly constructed buildings. We learn about a high-end luxury apartment building in Honolulu that is incorporating some cutting-edge technologies to conserve both power and water, examine how consumer demand for environmentally conscientious buildings continues to increase, and look at how this correlates to office spaces as well. Then, we dig into the archives and speak to Shamus Roller, the Executive Director of the National Housing Law Project, about housing challenges, evictions, and homelessness.

Track: Some Skunk Funk
Artist: The Brecker Brothers
Album: The Brecker Brothers
Label: Arista
Year: 1975

Track: My Little Grass Shack in Kealakekua, Hawaiʻi
Artist: Don Ho
Album: Tommy Bahama: Coconut Radio
Label: Rock River
Year: 2005

00:29:00 1 May 16, 2023
San Francisco
  View Script
    
