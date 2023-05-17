The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Subway Lynching; Refugees Terrorized; Humanity Doesn't Have to Live This Way: Lenny Wolff, Atlas Winfrey – and Bob Avakian
Weekly Program
Lenny Wolff, Atlas Winfrey (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party – the RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Lenny Wolff on the NYC Subway Lynching of #JordanNeely. Bob Avakian on Dictatorship & Democracy (an excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews). U.S./Mexico border— a zone of death, pain, and suffering inflicted by U.S. Imperialism, by The RNL Show. Atlas Winfrey talks about the end of #Title42, Biden sending the military to the border.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break at 28:02 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-230517 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 May 17, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 