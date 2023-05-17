Subway Lynching; Refugees Terrorized; Humanity Doesn't Have to Live This Way: Lenny Wolff, Atlas Winfrey – and Bob Avakian

Subtitle: Subway Lynching; Refugees Terrorized; Humanity Doesn't Have to Live This Way: Lenny Wolff, Atlas Winfrey – and Bob Avakian

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lenny Wolff, Atlas Winfrey (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party – the RevComs)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Summary: Lenny Wolff on the NYC Subway Lynching of #JordanNeely. Bob Avakian on Dictatorship & Democracy (an excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews). U.S./Mexico border— a zone of death, pain, and suffering inflicted by U.S. Imperialism, by The RNL Show. Atlas Winfrey talks about the end of #Title42, Biden sending the military to the border.

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer

Notes: Broadcast ready with a break at 28:02 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



