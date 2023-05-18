Douglas Kahn, Cliff Roth, Doug Kaplan, Christian Marclay, Transmaniacon MC

Subtitle: A show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows.

Summary: Welcome to "The Radio Art Hour," a show where art is not just on the radio, but is the radio. "The Radio Art Hour" draws from the Wave Farm Broadcast Radio Art Archive, an online resource that aims to identify, coalesce, and celebrate historical and contemporary international radio artworks made by artists around the world, created specifically for terrestrial AM/FM broadcast, whether it be via commercial, public, community, or independent transmission. Come on a journey with us as radio artists explore broadcast radio space through poetic resuscitations and playful celebrations/subversions of the complex relationship between senders and receivers in this hour of radio about radio as an art form. "The Radio Art Hour" features introductions from Philip Grant and Tom Roe, and from Wave Farm Radio Art Fellows Karen Werner, Andy Stuhl, Jess Speer, and Jos Alejandro Rivera. The Conet Project's recordings of numbers radio stations serve as interstitial sounds. Go to wavefarm.org for more information about "The Radio Art Hour" and Wave Farm's Radio Art Archive.

Credits: This week we tune in radio art mash-ups. First tune in Douglas Kahns piece Reagan Speaks for Himself (1980), in which Kahn carefully edits together Ronald Reagan interviews to concoct a hilarious and surreal story. Then hear Cliff Roth and "The Reagans Speak Out on Drugs," released in 1988. It is an almost seamless re-edit of the the Ron and Nancy Reagan's "Just Say No" speech given by the Reagans in September of 1986. Then tune in Doug Kaplan and his Ira Glass Speaks for Himself, a proposed long-form troll radio play in which one of radios most recognizable voices is mercilessly edited to tell a mind-boggling, magical realism-core, ambling non-story. Then noted turntablist Christian Marclay is featured, with "His Master's Voice." And finally Transmaniacon MC's Radio4 is featured.

Notes: Wave Farm is a non-profit arts organization driven by experimentation with broadcast media and the airwaves. A pioneer of the Transmission Arts genre, Wave Farm programs provide access to transmission technologies and support artists and organizations that engage with media as an art form. Major activities include the Wave Farm Artist Residency Program; Transmission Art Archive; WGXC 90.7-FM: Radio for Open Ears, a creative community radio station based in New Yorks Upper Hudson Valley; a Fiscal Sponsorship program; and the Media Arts Assistance Fund in partnership with NYSCA Electronic Media/Film. EVERGREEN EPISODE 120.



