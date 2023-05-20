The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
The world is a book and those who do not travel read only a page. Listen for an hour an​d​ take a global odyssey with new spins from Baiuca & Leilia, The Salt Collective and our Album Cover Of The Week, Onipa with No Commando!
Calcopyrite Communications
Zuco 103 - Aruenda
Tinariwen - Tenere Den
Tanga - Oye Lo Que Digo CANCON
Zaki Ibrahim - Get There CANCON
Ritmo Machine - Psychedelic INST
Rachid Taha - Rock El Casbah
Baiuca & Leilia - Vai Tu
Regina - Terveiset Paivantasaajalt
​B​admarsh & Shri - Signs
Rakkatak - The Passenger With Chaar Taal CANCON
Gaye Su Akyol - Biz Ne Aman Dusman Olduk
The Salt Collective - Asylum
Onipa - No Commando
Rodrigo y Gabriela - True Nature

59:56

World Beat Canada Radio May 20 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:56 1 May 16, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:59:56  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
 