Wow 16 tracks squeezed into one action-packed hour of Celt In A Twist! New spins from Doolin' and ROS, some old favorites and a panoply of contemporary Celtic flavours.
Calcopyrite Communications
Talisk - Dystopia Pt 2 INST Doolin' - Man Smart, Woman Smarter Jocelyn Pettit - Winding Roots INST CANCON The Mahones - The Hunger & The Fight CANCON Logical Fleadh - Merry Blacksmith Set INST Young Dubliners - Evermore Willie Nile - The Day The Earth Stood Still Celtica Pipes Rock - Itchy Fingers INST The Go Set - Opportunities Dropkick Murphys - Talking Jukebox ROS - Arlovins INST The Dreadnoughts - Brisbane Harbour CANCON Serras - Anglaise INST Rock, Salt, Nails - More And More Iain Copeland - The Chase Is On INST The McCabes - Get Reel INST