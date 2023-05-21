The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Wow 16 tracks squeezed into one action-packed hour of Celt In A Twist! New spins from Doolin' and ROS, some old favorites and a panoply of contemporary Celtic flavours.
Calcopyrite Communications
Talisk - Dystopia Pt 2 INST
Doolin' - Man Smart, Woman Smarter
Jocelyn Pettit - Winding Roots INST CANCON
The Mahones - The Hunger & The Fight CANCON
Logical Fleadh - Merry Blacksmith Set INST
Young Dubliners - Evermore
Willie Nile - The Day The Earth Stood Still
Celtica Pipes Rock - Itchy Fingers INST
The Go Set - Opportunities
Dropkick Murphys - Talking Jukebox
ROS - Arlovins INST
The Dreadnoughts - Brisbane Harbour CANCON
Serras - Anglaise INST
Rock, Salt, Nails - More And More
Iain Copeland - The Chase Is On INST
The McCabes - Get Reel INST

Celt In A Twist May 21 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:59 1 May 16, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
