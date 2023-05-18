Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230519.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- South African president Ramaphosa is heading up a delegation of 6 African countries to visit Zelensky and Putin on a peace mission to end the war in Ukraine. In the past 40 years Europe has lost one quarter of its bird population, mainly due to intensive farming using pesticides.



From GERMANY- The UK announced it is sending long-range missiles to Ukraine, as well as depleted uranium shells as used in Iraq and Kosovo- Russia considers this an escalation of the war. An explanation of the problems caused by the use of depleted uranium follows. The World Meteorological Society says the next five years will break heat records and most likely exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold. Former French President Sarkosy lost an appeal for his three year prison sentence for corruption. The Ecuadorian President Lasso dissolved the opposition led Congress just as impeachment hearings began. Demonstrators have rallied in Argentina against austerity measures imposed n to comply with the terms of an IMF loan.



From CUBA- In Brazil under Lula da Silva the rate of the deforestation of the Amazon basin has greatly diminished. Anti-monarchists in England were rounded up and held during the coronation based on strict new laws against peaceful protestors. Mexican President Obrador will not hand over leadership of the Pacific Alliance to Peru. Why are Central Americans fleeing their countries for uncertainty at the US border?



From JAPAN- As the G7 summit begins in Hiroshima, the head of the UN and the Japanese government both want to see the world eliminate nuclear weapons. Another goal of the meeting is to establish increased targets for renewable energy sources. In Thailand the military backed ruling parties suffered a heavy defeat in the general election just held.



Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"War is not about flag-waving and patriotism. War is about killing and death."

--Chris Hedges



Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net

Dan Roberts