Sonic Café, Flight Without Feathers, 2021 music from the Architects, so ahh welcome, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 339. Airline travel. It seems to be messed up along with many other things. Delayed or canceled flights, too few pilots, high-ticket prices, the list goes on. Seems like a new thing, but not really, because this time the Sonic Café takes flight with Total Bastard Airlines, a fantastic SNL bit from 1994, proving things were messed up then too. Our flight is wrapped in a music mix spanning 53 years. Listen for Gov’t. Mule featuring Elvis Costello, Kate Bush, Headlong Flight from Rush, The Killers and many more. We’ll take the Sonic Café time machine back to 1968. Listen for Departure and Ride My See-Saw, great Moody Blues music after the bottom of the hour. Interested in becoming a pilot? Great, our newest sponsor the San Andreas Flight School, can make that happen in less than three hours. So ahh yeah, all that plus our friendly flight attendant will be circulating through the cabin to serve your every need, so join us as the Sonic Café takes flight with Total Bastard Airlines from way out here in the Pacific Northwest, here’s music from Cornershop, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Flight Without Feathers Artist: Architects LP: For Those That Wish To Exist Yr: 2021 Song 2: The Roll Of Characteristics (Of History In The Making) Artist: Cornershop LP: Judy Sucks A Lemon For Breakfast Yr: 2010 Song 3: Funny Little Tragedy Artist: Gov't Mule Feat. Elvis Costello LP: Shout! [Disc 2] Yr: 2013 Song 4: Total Bastard Airlines Artist: SNL LP: SNL Yr. 1994 Song 5: The Big Sky Artist: Kate Bush LP: Hounds Of Love Yr: 1985 Song 6: Headlong Flight Artist: Rush LP: Clockwork Angels Yr: 2012 Song 7: Flight Artist: Lifehouse LP: Out Of The Wasteland Year: 2015 Song 8: Blowback Artist: The Killers LP: Imploding The Mirage Yr: 2020 Song 9: Life In The Air Age Artist: Be Bop Deluxe LP: Sunburst Finish Yr: 1976 Song 10: Departure Artist: The Moody Blues LP: In Search of The Lost Chord Yr: 1968 Song 11: Ride My See-Saw Artist: The Moody Blues LP: In Search of The Lost Chord Yr: 1968 Song 12: Islands In The Sky Artist: Bill Nelson LP: Whimsy Yr: 2003 Song 13: San Andreas Flight School Artist: GTA V LP: GTA V Yr: 2013 Song 14: Never Tear Us Apart Artist: INXS LP: Kick Yr: 1987 Song 15: Adam's first song Artist: Adam Clark LP: Adam Clark's Album Yr: 2005
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)