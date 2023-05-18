The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Total Bastard Airlines
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark
Sonic Café, Flight Without Feathers, 2021 music from the Architects, so ahh welcome, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 339. Airline travel. It seems to be messed up along with many other things. Delayed or canceled flights, too few pilots, high-ticket prices, the list goes on. Seems like a new thing, but not really, because this time the Sonic Café takes flight with Total Bastard Airlines, a fantastic SNL bit from 1994, proving things were messed up then too. Our flight is wrapped in a music mix spanning 53 years. Listen for Gov’t. Mule featuring Elvis Costello, Kate Bush, Headlong Flight from Rush, The Killers and many more. We’ll take the Sonic Café time machine back to 1968. Listen for Departure and Ride My See-Saw, great Moody Blues music after the bottom of the hour. Interested in becoming a pilot? Great, our newest sponsor the San Andreas Flight School, can make that happen in less than three hours. So ahh yeah, all that plus our friendly flight attendant will be circulating through the cabin to serve your every need, so join us as the Sonic Café takes flight with Total Bastard Airlines from way out here in the Pacific Northwest, here’s music from Cornershop, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Flight Without Feathers
Artist: Architects
LP: For Those That Wish To Exist
Yr: 2021
Song 2: The Roll Of Characteristics (Of History In The Making)
Artist: Cornershop
LP: Judy Sucks A Lemon For Breakfast
Yr: 2010
Song 3: Funny Little Tragedy
Artist: Gov't Mule Feat. Elvis Costello
LP: Shout! [Disc 2]
Yr: 2013
Song 4: Total Bastard Airlines
Artist: SNL
LP: SNL
Yr. 1994
Song 5: The Big Sky
Artist: Kate Bush
LP: Hounds Of Love
Yr: 1985
Song 6: Headlong Flight
Artist: Rush
LP: Clockwork Angels
Yr: 2012
Song 7: Flight
Artist: Lifehouse
LP: Out Of The Wasteland
Year: 2015
Song 8: Blowback
Artist: The Killers
LP: Imploding The Mirage
Yr: 2020
Song 9: Life In The Air Age
Artist: Be Bop Deluxe
LP: Sunburst Finish
Yr: 1976
Song 10: Departure
Artist: The Moody Blues
LP: In Search of The Lost Chord
Yr: 1968
Song 11: Ride My See-Saw
Artist: The Moody Blues
LP: In Search of The Lost Chord
Yr: 1968
Song 12: Islands In The Sky
Artist: Bill Nelson
LP: Whimsy
Yr: 2003
Song 13: San Andreas Flight School
Artist: GTA V
LP: GTA V
Yr: 2013
Song 14: Never Tear Us Apart
Artist: INXS
LP: Kick
Yr: 1987
Song 15: Adam's first song
Artist: Adam Clark
LP: Adam Clark's Album
Yr: 2005
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
May 18, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 