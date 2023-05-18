Summary: This week, on the Global Research News Hour we intend to place an end point on coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic by focusing on a few stories not yet covered in detail that further advance concerns about what was done that should be reconsidered as the pandemic appears to retreat into the distance and the body-counts continue to grow. In our first half hour we are joined by Dr Naomi Wolf, the journalist and founder and CEO of the Daily Clout who has been hit by censorship following an interview with her on a radio program about the files she researched on PFIZER’S vaccine records obtained through a Freedom of Information request. In our second half hour, with International ME/CFS Awareness Day having past less than a week ago, we turn to emerita professor and celebrated environmental toxicologist Magda Havas to warn of the links between COVID-19 and the massive build up of Radio frequency Radiation in our communities, particularly in the US, Canada and Western Europe. In our last few minutes, we offer Manitoba’s Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr Brent Roussin the opportunity to respond briefly to some of the concerns expressed on this program on behalf of concerned citizens throughout our community and around the globe.