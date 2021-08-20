The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
TBR 230519 - Bonus 6.mp3 TBR 230519 - Welcome to the Machine*.mp3
Series:
The Thunderbolt
Subtitle:
Welcome to the Machine*
Program Type:
Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Dana
Contributor:
Dancing Angel Media
Contact Contributor
Summary:
This week’s archive radio show ponders the lessons of Benjamin Franklin on the subject of farting proudly, and we point out some of the reasons that Goldman $achs $ucks. Welcome to the Machine.
Credits:
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
Notes:
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on August 20th, 2021
———————————————————
Part 1:
Station ID / Disclaimer / Show Intro
Music: Liverpaw
00:00—01:50
Yellow vs. Green 1
by: Ken Nordine
1:50—3:20
Fart Proudly!
Music: Ludwig van Beethoven
03:19—08:27
Yellow vs. Green 2
by: Ken Nordine
8:26—09:55
Welcome to the Machine
Music: Jennifer Batten — Ed Mann — Consolidated
09:55—27:11
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer
27:11—27:35
Stupid America
by: The Final Edition
27:34—29:17
Goldman $achs $ucks
Music: Mike Oldfield (3X)
29:16—39:57
———————————————————
Music Intro
39:55—40:11
Whitey on the Moon
by Gil Scott-Heron
40:11—41:43
The Message
by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious
41:42—44:54
Wrong Radio Station
by Benjamin Zephaniah
44:52—49:38
Fascists
by Woody Guthrie
49:36—51:09
Man Plans God Laughs
by Public Enemy
51:09—53:13
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
53:10—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:
Intro
0:00—0:21
Time To Assimilate
by The Plastic Fantastics
0:20—2:26
Long Way Down
by Tom Odell
2:25—5:12
Credits
5:12—6:00
Version 1:
TBR 230519 - Welcome to the Machine*
Description:
Regular Program
Length (hh:mm:ss):
00:54:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
May 18, 2023
Location Recorded:
Olympia, WA
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:54:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
9
Version 2:
TBR 230519 - Bonus 6
Description:
Bonus 6
Length (hh:mm:ss):
00:06:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
May 18, 2023
Location Recorded:
Olympia, WA
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:06:00
128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
8
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский