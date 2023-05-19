19.5.23. TMS Underground

Subtitle: Cutting edge Deep House and Tech House grooves from dance floors around the globe.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sean Savage

Summary: The Mix Sessions Underground brings you hard to find cutting edge Deep House and Tech House grooves from dance floors around the globe weekly. IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca

Credits: 2023 Sean Savage

01. Celeda, Danny Tenaglia - Music Is the Answer

02. Cajmere, Dajae - Satisfy (Original Mix)

03. Sean Savage - Sacrifice (Club Mix)

04. Aly-Us, Full Intention - Follow Me (Full Intention Club Mix)

05. Kings Of Tomorrow, april - Fall For You feat. April (Sandy Rivera's Classic Mix)

06. Gruve Collective - Decon

07. Max Chapman - La Fiesta (Original Mix)

08. Sergio Fernandez - Urano Beatz (Extended Mix)

09. Jon Cutler, E-Man, Kyri Markou - It's Yours (Kyri Markou Extended Remix)

10. Vincent Caira, Brock Edwards - Hold It Down







