Program Information
The Mix Sessions Hour 2
Underground Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and Deep House.
Weekly Program
Sean Savage
 Amplified Radio Network  Contact Contributor
The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly.

MIX:REMIX 13. 84Bit - Get This
14. 84Bit, Local Options - Get This - Local Options Remix

ONE TO WATCH 15. Melba Moore, Ferrick Dawn - My Heart Belongs To You (Ferrick Dawn Extended Remix)

MINI MIX 16. Voyeur - Patron Saint
17. Julian Gomes, Sio - 1000 Memories
18. Thor - Da Poem
19. Sonny Fodera, Janai - You & I (ft. Janai) - Extended Mix
20. Julian Gomes, Sarai Jazz - Wait For You
21. Miguel Migs, Lisa Shaw - Waterfall - Vocal Mix

CLASSIC CUT 22. Daft Punk - One More Time

23. Jayda G - Renewal - Hyla Mix
24. Lydia Kepinski, Cri - Premier juin

19.5.23. The Mix Sessions (Hour 2) Download Program Podcast
Part 2 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)
00:00:00 1 May 19, 2023
Toronto,Canada
 00:00:00  320Kbps mp3
