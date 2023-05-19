The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly. Each 58 min show (part 1 & 2) can be played individually or together in a 2 hr block with room for PSA's.IF YOU HAVE DOWNLOAD PROBLEMS ON THIS SITE THEN PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SHOW DIRECTLY FROM OUR SITE: http://amplifiedradio.ca/download CONTACT: sean@seansavage.ca
The Mix Sessions brings you the best in Electronica, Trip Hop, Drum & Bass and House Music weekly.
seansavage.ca All Socials: @themixsessions
MIX:REMIX 13. 84Bit - Get This 14. 84Bit, Local Options - Get This - Local Options Remix
ONE TO WATCH 15. Melba Moore, Ferrick Dawn - My Heart Belongs To You (Ferrick Dawn Extended Remix)
MINI MIX 16. Voyeur - Patron Saint 17. Julian Gomes, Sio - 1000 Memories 18. Thor - Da Poem 19. Sonny Fodera, Janai - You & I (ft. Janai) - Extended Mix 20. Julian Gomes, Sarai Jazz - Wait For You 21. Miguel Migs, Lisa Shaw - Waterfall - Vocal Mix
CLASSIC CUT 22. Daft Punk - One More Time
23. Jayda G - Renewal - Hyla Mix 24. Lydia Kepinski, Cri - Premier juin
19.5.23. The Mix Sessions (Hour 2)
Part 2 of 2 (1 hour self contained show can be played in 1 hour time slot)