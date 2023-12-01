Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.12.00

A Message to the Wealthy, Get Rid of Taxes Today

With Clips from iilluminaughtii

Funny part, first! What I intended this episode to be about, became lost in the content prompting me to create the second part nearly two months later. Read the description for that part if you want more information on what this part’s topic started out as. The topic for this episode is a introductory for Part 2 and 3. Greed prevents the financially obese from paying people what they are worth, thus removing the tax responsibilities otherwise taken on by well paid employees and placing it onto those who hoard the money others have made. I answer these all-important questions, what are taxes? Why your tax bill continues to increase? Who should benefit from societies financial bounty? And many more. As per usual, prepare for a winding road of information.



Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.12.01

A Message to the Wealthy, Get Rid of Your Taxes Today Addendum

With Clips from Mr. Luxury and Librivox Recording of Eugene Debs

How could the wealthy paying you what you are worth, lead to them paying less taxes? This is the central theme forming the seed for this episode addendum. In the first part, I spoke about what taxes were; here I build on that discussion by speaking on how community is made and how community is kept stable for exploitation to take place. I also speak on how corporations see the government as an agent for making money and not an agent for building or holding together society (a great example of this was the Iraq War). Essentially this is an episode addendum built on Taxes, why they are important and what they can be used for and should be used for.



Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2023.12.02

Why the Average Citizen Should Be For Higher Taxes, It's Because What they Are and Why You Deserve Them

With Clips from Robert Reich,Thom Hartmann and Saturday Night Live

We built this city – we built this city, with blood and sweat! Alright terrible joke for those old enough to remember the original song. (sigh, what happened to good rock n’ roll music?) Those who build civilizations are rarely remembered as doing so; only those who were the (eh-hem) “Guiding force” behind those people’s actions, are given credit for the actual work performed to build that civilization. These are the millions of worker ants who die namelessly while the queens and kings receive monuments to their privileged existences. For centuries this arrangement was tolerated because there wasn’t any need to change it. Sure, periodically, a king/ queen would become overbearing causing their small kingdom to rise up against them, but mostly their reach was limited by constraints on communication and technology. Throughout these five long scores, that constraint has been lifted and the reach by one small group can be felt around the world. This evolution in power placement has caused many people to ask for a better, more equal, system. To combat the need for such a revolution, taxes were paid (in theory) at a higher level, providing the finances for a broader social welfare safety net. Presently, the wealthy seek to shred this safety net and return society to a feudal state wherein power is violent repression against those not in the ruling oligarchies.

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com

Follow me on Facebook @ClassWarBattlefieldPodcast, on Twitter @VphiamerAdisOgaarwa

