Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome from Quebec, Canada, Indigenous Rapper, Dan Linitie is in our house. He has just released his 3rd album is out entitled “Tome III: L'accomplissemt.” A nice fusion mix of Hip hop and Reggae. Read all about his and hear his music on our website at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/dan-linitie.



Enjoy music from Dan LInitie, STOik, Jak'kota, Plex, Drezus, Solju, Hayley Wallis, Angel Baribeau, QVLN, 1915, Old Soul Rebel,

Latin Vibe, Dan L'initie, Graeme Jonez, Aysanabee, Low Budget Rock Star, Carsen Gray, Samantha Crain,Thunderhand Joe and the Medicine Show, Redbone, Morgan Toney, Emma Stevens, Esther Pennell, Indian City, Shon Denay, Aocelyn, Shauna Seeteenak, Alexis Lynn, Brandis Knudsen, G Precious, Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, NORTHBOUND51, The City Lines, Isaac Murdoch, Matt Epp and much much more.



