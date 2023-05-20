|
Program Information
|The Pauly Show
|eclectic and self evident
|Weekly Program
|
| Richard Tibbitts Contact Contributor
| Annie Lennox, Nirvana, No Doubt, Eartha Kitt, Dinah Eastwood, Joe Cocker, Eva Cassidy, Elton John, Jeff Healy, Tavares, Willie Nelson, Jimi mHendrix, Boby Womack, Heart.! Enjoe The Remakes. Mercy.!
|If You Are Playing Our Show, let us know. I will give you a shout out.!
|
|00:58:00
| May 20, 2023
