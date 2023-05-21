Episode 135, May 21, 2023 - Another fun romp thru the forgotten history of popular music

Lorne VanSinclair

Lorne VanSinclair

Summary: Another wild ride on Backbeat this week as we start out with a blues song that was also a hit in Cajun, Reggae and Country versions, the Ink Spots sing the praises of coffee and we hear a Kenyan group who obviously loved the Ink Spots. We'll even throw in a Black string band from the 1930s, some lovely country harmony from the Miller Sisters (pictured), a Beatles instrumental and a Bill Monroe classic just for fun.

Floyd Dixon Hey Bartender 1955

Johnny Cash Hey Porter 1955

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Sam Price Trio Go Ahead 1954

Guitar Slim & His Playboys New Arrival 1954

Billy Briggs Chew Tobacco Rag 1951

Milton Brown & His Brownies When I Take My Sugar To Tea 1936

The Ink Spots Java Jive 1942

Nairobi Shoeshine Boys Mtoto Analia Mama Yuko Wapi? 1960

The Miller Trio Don't Let Me Down 1956

Ray Charles Mary Ann 1956

Louis Prima & Wingy Manone Rhythm Is Our Business 1937

Smiley Lewis Hook Line Sinker 1956

Highway QCs Pray 1956

The Beatles (Tony Sheridan & The Beat Brothers) Cry For A Shadow 1961

Bill Monroe & His Blue Grass Boys Blue Moon Of Kentucky 1946

Louie Bluie and Ted Bogan Ted's Stomp 1934

The Gaylords Get Mad Baby 1952

Sonny Boy Williamson Help Me 1963

The "5" Royales I Do 1954

The Everly Brothers Claudette 1958

Earl "Fatha" Hines On The Sunny Side Of The Street 1941



