Another wild ride on Backbeat this week as we start out with a blues song that was also a hit in Cajun, Reggae and Country versions, the Ink Spots sing the praises of coffee and we hear a Kenyan group who obviously loved the Ink Spots. We'll even throw in a Black string band from the 1930s, some lovely country harmony from the Miller Sisters (pictured), a Beatles instrumental and a Bill Monroe classic just for fun.
Artist Title Year Floyd Dixon Hey Bartender 1955 Johnny Cash Hey Porter 1955 Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Sam Price Trio Go Ahead 1954 Guitar Slim & His Playboys New Arrival 1954 Billy Briggs Chew Tobacco Rag 1951 Milton Brown & His Brownies When I Take My Sugar To Tea 1936 The Ink Spots Java Jive 1942 Nairobi Shoeshine Boys Mtoto Analia Mama Yuko Wapi? 1960 The Miller Trio Don't Let Me Down 1956 Ray Charles Mary Ann 1956 Louis Prima & Wingy Manone Rhythm Is Our Business 1937 Smiley Lewis Hook Line Sinker 1956 Highway QCs Pray 1956 The Beatles (Tony Sheridan & The Beat Brothers) Cry For A Shadow 1961 Bill Monroe & His Blue Grass Boys Blue Moon Of Kentucky 1946 Louie Bluie and Ted Bogan Ted's Stomp 1934 The Gaylords Get Mad Baby 1952 Sonny Boy Williamson Help Me 1963 The "5" Royales I Do 1954 The Everly Brothers Claudette 1958 Earl "Fatha" Hines On The Sunny Side Of The Street 1941