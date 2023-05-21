The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
Lorne VanSinclair
Another wild ride on Backbeat this week as we start out with a blues song that was also a hit in Cajun, Reggae and Country versions, the Ink Spots sing the praises of coffee and we hear a Kenyan group who obviously loved the Ink Spots. We'll even throw in a Black string band from the 1930s, some lovely country harmony from the Miller Sisters (pictured), a Beatles instrumental and a Bill Monroe classic just for fun.
Artist Title Year
Floyd Dixon Hey Bartender 1955
Johnny Cash Hey Porter 1955
Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Sam Price Trio Go Ahead 1954
Guitar Slim & His Playboys New Arrival 1954
Billy Briggs Chew Tobacco Rag 1951
Milton Brown & His Brownies When I Take My Sugar To Tea 1936
The Ink Spots Java Jive 1942
Nairobi Shoeshine Boys Mtoto Analia Mama Yuko Wapi? 1960
The Miller Trio Don't Let Me Down 1956
Ray Charles Mary Ann 1956
Louis Prima & Wingy Manone Rhythm Is Our Business 1937
Smiley Lewis Hook Line Sinker 1956
Highway QCs Pray 1956
The Beatles (Tony Sheridan & The Beat Brothers) Cry For A Shadow 1961
Bill Monroe & His Blue Grass Boys Blue Moon Of Kentucky 1946
Louie Bluie and Ted Bogan Ted's Stomp 1934
The Gaylords Get Mad Baby 1952
Sonny Boy Williamson Help Me 1963
The "5" Royales I Do 1954
The Everly Brothers Claudette 1958
Earl "Fatha" Hines On The Sunny Side Of The Street 1941

00:58:00 1 May 21, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
