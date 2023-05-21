The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
more heat = more fires
Weekly Program
Alex Smith, Michael Flannigan, Andrew Sullivan, David Bowman
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Early Spring wildfires cover parts of North America with smoke. Record temperatures roast the Pacific Northwest, again. India and Thailand went into their ninth straight week of unbearable heat, into the mid-40s Celsius, well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Thats how it was last week during this decade of climate shift. This week you will hear 3 of my best interviews on wildfires. But first I want to explain why I almost gave up.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Clip of George Monbiot on his book "Heat"
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

