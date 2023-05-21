Summary: Early Spring wildfires cover parts of North America with smoke. Record temperatures roast the Pacific Northwest, again. India and Thailand went into their ninth straight week of unbearable heat, into the mid-40s Celsius, well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Thats how it was last week during this decade of climate shift. This week you will hear 3 of my best interviews on wildfires. But first I want to explain why I almost gave up.